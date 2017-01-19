The Eagles Are Landing

Every year bald eagles congregate along the Columbia River in search of food during their winter migration.The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is a popular site for visitors to see bald eagles in their natural habitat.

Join park rangers for the seventh annual Eagle Watch on Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Corps and partners from the U.S. Forest Service and the Rowena Wildlife Clinic will host a variety of fun activities, including live raptor viewing inside the visitor center and eagle watching outside.

This event is free and the site is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars and cameras.

In case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled. For more information contact The Dalles Lock and Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-7857.