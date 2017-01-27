Behind The Snow Day: Deciding Whether To Close Or Delay School

This winter has been rough on White Salmon Valley School District. Last week, students attended school for two days, Thursday and Friday, both days had two-hour delays.

School closures due to snow have been excessive this year. So far, the count is up to 11 days of cancelled school (including the district's three built in snow days). The district used up its three budgeted snow days before the start of winter break last December.

Canceling school isn’t a whim decision. White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Jerry Lewis and district staff follow a series of steps before issuing a delay, or cancellation for a regularly scheduled school day.

To stay ahead of the weather, the School District subscribes to a weather service, which “provides the latest weather information and forecasts for our region,” Lewis explained.

When inclement weather is expected, bus routes are run through to determine the accessibility of the roads. “The Transportation Supervisor travels all bus routes in our district starting at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the morning of the weather event to determine road conditions,” Lewis said.

“Our district encompasses elevations from the Columbia River to as high as the Snowden area, and covers two counties, Klickitat and Skamania,” he noted. All roads are taken in to account when assessing bus route accessibility.

Once all the school bus routes have been run through, Lewis and the district’s Transportation Super-visor discuss conditions to determine whether a two-hour delay or cancellation is appropriate.

“This decision is based on the safety of our students and district staff and whether we can safely remain in school for the full school day,” explained Lewis. “It is very difficult to call a mid-day emergency release because we have to make contact with the parents or guardians of each student to make arrangements for a safe pickup at school or to be dropped off at home.”

The tricky part is choosing the best options for student safety, and trying to maintain a regular schedule. “The district wants to have our students and staff in school,” he said, “that is why we call a two-hour delay or close school early in the morning of the weather event to give us every opportunity to make the best decision. There will be times when we can call a two-hour delay or close school the night before if we have enough information to make that decision, or we are on a prolonged weather event.”

“We know two-hour delays or closing school creates a challenge for families,” Lewis added, “and that is why we work to do our best to make the best decision we can while maintaining safety for all.”

To make up for unplanned snow cancelations the school district has been making some changes on the fly to its calendar. According to its last update, White Salmon Schools’ semester break day has been moved to Friday, Feb. 3 (subject to change).

For more updates follow White Salmon Valley School District’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/whitesalmonschools/posts/ or visit the district Web site to see a live calendar of school events and changes.

Parents can also subscribe to FlashAlerts for text and email updates regarding closures, delays, early dismissals, and snow routes. To subscribe visit http://www.flashalert.net/signup.html, or locate the portal through the school district’s Web site.