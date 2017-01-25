Chs Boys Pull Away In 4q For League Win Over Seton

A 14-4 closing run lifted Columbia High boys basketball to a 74-64 Trico League victory Monday over visiting Seton Prep.

William Gross paced the Bruins in scoring with 26 points. He had nine in the second quarter and 15 in the first half alone. That included two 3-pointers.

Brady Trullinger added a 11 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds, and Tylan Webster weighed in with eight points and eight re-bounds off the bench.

The win raised Columbia’s Trico record to 2-1.

CHS took the lead for good with 1:04 left in the third quarter on Webster’s shot from the right block, off a dump-off pass by Trullinger.

Trullinger added another assist on Reed Davis’s layin just before the buzzer that put the Bruins on top, 55-51.

Gross opened the fourth quarter with a runner down the lane and a 3-pointer from the wing to push the lead to 60-51.

Seton rallied, though, going on a 7-0 run to get within 60-58 with 3:47 to go.

The Cougars had the ball at that point for an inbounds play on their baseline. But, they turned it over and fouled Gross in the process.

Gross missed the front end of the one-and-one but Webster got the rebound and scored with a putback to make it 62-58 with 3:28 remaining.

That started a 7-1 run that extended CHS’s lead to 67-59.

The Bruins took their big-gest lead at 74-62 on a steal and layin by Kyle Dean with 38 seconds left.

Seton owned the first few minutes of the first quarter, pushing a hectic pace that led to three 3-pointers and an early lead.

CHS eventually found its offensive rhythm and quickly closed Seton’s lead.

The Bruins took their first lead at 17-16 on a driving layin by Trullinger at the 1:06 mark.

White Salmon led 21-19 after one quarter, thanks to a putback by Lewis Rowlen just before the buzzer.

The pace slowed in the second quarter, but not by much.

Columbia outscored Seton 17-14 in the second and went into halftime leading 38-33.

Trenton Howard came off the bench and sank a pair of 3-pointers to help CHS hold its advantage.

Seton hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with just over 2 minutes to go in the third quarter to tie the score at 51.

At Hood River Valley 53, Columbia 27: Amidst a slew of weather-related cancellations this month, Columbia High boys basketball got in a non-league game Jan. 14 at Hood River Valley.

The host Eagles won every quarter and put a cap on their victory by outscoring the Bruins 24-10 over the final eight minutes of action.

Columbia shot only 20% from the field overall (9/44, with four assists) and missed all 13 of its tries from behind the 3-point arc. One plus: The Bruins sank 75% of their attempts from the line (9/12).

William Gross scored a team-best eight points for the Bruins, Kyle Dean had six (on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor), and Lewis Rowlen netted four (all from the line).

Gross also recorded a team-high six steals, while Zach Walker led Columbia with five rebounds. Tylan Webster chipped in two assists and four rebounds.

Hood River made 38% of its shots from the field (20/53, including 4/18 on 3s, with 16 assists) and converted 50% of its attempts from the foul line (9/18).

Moreover, the Eagles controlled the backboards 44-20 and limited the Bruins to six offensive rebounds.

Both teams committed 22 turnovers, and they combined for 32 fouls (18 for CHS).

Coming up: This week, the Bruins are making up games previously postponed due to poor winter travel conditions in the region.

Columbia played the first of eight makeup games here Monday. It plays back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday against King’s Way.

It will play three more makeup games next week, and two the following week to complete its 10-game Trico League slate.