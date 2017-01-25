Puds Overcome Icy Conditions To Restore Power To The People

The Klickitat and Skamania public utility districts both experienced widespread power outages during last week’s barrage of ice and snow.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, around 11 a.m., Klickitat County PUD (KPUD) lost its electric feed from The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) at Bald Mountain. According to KPUD, the outage halted power to the utility district’s Bin-gen, Husum, Gilmer, and Glen-wood stations.

Skamania County was experiencing a similar problem as a result of last week’s ice buildup. In addition to Skamania PUD losing power, the PUD’s phone lines were also down. Skamania County communities without power included, Steven-son, Stabler, North Bonneville, Carson, Underwood, Home Valley, Mill A, and Willard.

“This [affected] 5,000 PUD customers in Bingen, White Salmon, Snowden, BZ Corner, and up through Trout Lake and Glen-wood,” explained KPUD executive assistant and clerk of the board Kathy Loveland. At the time of the outage, KPUD was completely dependent on BPA to find and fix the problem.

BPA reported that the outage was caused by the Bonneville-Alcoa Nos. 1 and 2 115-kilovolt lines, which weren’t relaying power. Within 20 minutes of the 10:44 a.m. outage, BPA dispatched crews from Vancouver and The Dalles to ad-dress the outage impacting Klickitat PUD and Skamania PUD.

KPUD line crews and engineers worked diligently to find an alternate source of power and reroute the utility district’s distribution system, which enabled it to reestablish power for Skyline Hospital and 3,000 customers in the Bingen, White Salmon, and Snowden areas by 1 p.m. Wednesday.

While some residents had power restored, another 2,000 customers were still without in Husum, BZ, Glenwood, the Highway 141 corridor, and Trout Lake valley.

During the outage, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) gave BPA crews access to State Route 14, despite the thoroughfare’s weather closure.

BPA crews identified the outage source outside of the Stevenson Substation, Wednesday. Crews noticed that the high voltage transmission line had parted, likely due to ice loading. Responding crews began gathering the needed parts to make repairs and re-string the line that evening.

Midnight Wednesday was the initial estimate by BPA for restored power, but after a long night of working with frozen switches, power remained out for most of Skamania County and part of Klickitat County.

Icy conditions also made it tough for BPA crews trying to get the needed equipment to the job site, which added time to the repair. Crews also discovered additional damage to the line, which needed repairs during the night.

Once power was restored to Skamania County, its PUD offered the use of its Community Room for those in need of a place to charge computers or cellphones. Power to Skamania PUD was restored with the help of five additional crews from Clark PUD, Klickitat PUD and Lewis PUD, all of which continued working throughout the weekend, making repairs to the system.

As of Tuesday, power was restored to the majority of Skamania County except isolated areas on the back side of Wauna Lake and Interlaken Lake as well as a number of individual homes. Klickitat County’s power was mostly restored by late Wednesday evening.