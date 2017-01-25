Two Listening Sessions Left

The Columbia River Gorge Commission and Forest Service are hosting listening sessions in January and February to seek input from the public on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan.

The first session schedule for Jan. 17 was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for Feb. 28; the second was held Tuesday night in Hood River.

The remaining sessions where the public can learn more about the management plan and provide comments include:

• Jan. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. – Bonneville Event Center, 102 CBD Mall Drive, North Bonneville.

• Feb. 28, 6 to 8 p.m. – Ft. Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles.

In November, the Gorge Commission launched a multi-year review and revision process called Gorge 2020.

“Gorge 2020 is an opportunity for communities and stakeholders throughout the Gorge to bring their ideas and insights about how we can continuously improve our approach to protecting the Gorge’s spectacular resources,” said Krystyna Wolniakowski, executive director of the Gorge Commission.

Congress directed the Gorge Commission to conduct a review every 5 -10 years to determine whether any parts of the National Scenic Area’s Management Plan should be revised. The original plan was released in 1997, and was last reviewed and revised by the Gorge Commission and Forest Service from 2000 to 2004.

“We always value public input,” said Lynn Burditt, scenic area manager, “This process allows us to consider the public’s ideas about our management plan – where it does a good job of accomplishing our mission and what issues and improvements should be considered for revision.”

The public can submit comments on how the management plan can best accomplish the National Scenic Area’s mission to protect and enhance scenic, natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Columbia River Gorge while encouraging local economic development consistent with that protection.

The public can learn more about the management plan and provide comments at one of the public listening sessions being held in early 2017.

In case of inclement weather, the listening session will be cancelled within 24 hours of its scheduled date and time and an alternate date and location will be announced on the Commission’s website.

Written comments can be submitted by emailing planreview@gorgecommission.org or filling out an online form at http://www.gorgecommission.org/. This initial public comment opportunity will close on March 8, 2017, and there will be future opportunities for public comment and additional workshops in spring and summer of this year.



Any proposed revisions to the plan will ultimately be reviewed by the Secretary of Agriculture, who determines whether to give final concurrence.