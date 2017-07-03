Fire Danger Rating Increases In Eastern Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today the following changes in the fire danger rating and burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.
Effective 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017:
• Fire danger will increase from moderate to high Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant, Yakima, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin, Whitman and Adams counties.
• Industrial Fire Precaution Levels move to a Level 2 in Zone 675.
• Campfires allowed in Approved Designated Campgrounds ONLY.
Effective 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017:
• Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in Stevens inside Fire Districts 1 & 2, Spokane, Okanogan, and Lincoln counties.
• Industrial Fire Precaution Levels move to a Level 2 in Zone 684.
• Campfires allowed in Approved Designated Campgrounds ONLY.
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/.
Discover Pass
Please remember that a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to Leader Lake Campground. Learn more at www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
DNR’s wildfire mission
Administered by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, DNR is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires on 13 million acres of private, state and tribal-owned forestlands. DNR is the state’s largest on-call fire department and participates in Washington's coordinated interagency approach to firefighting.
