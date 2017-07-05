Everybody’S, Backwoods Bring Home Silver From Washington Beer Awards

By SVERRE BAKKE

The Enterprise

sbakke@whitesalmonenterprise.com

Everybody’s Brewing, of White Salmon, and Backwoods Brewing, of Carson, were among the winners of 2017 Washington Beer Awards, which were announced at the 12th annual Washington Brewers Festival on June 17 in Redmond.

In the American-Style India Pale Ales category, Everybody’s Brewing received the Silver medal for its Cryo-Chronic, an experimental IPA brewed with Cryo hops using cryogenic separation technology.

The Gold went to White Bluffs Brewing, of Richland, for Nectar of The Gods (NOG). Elysian Brewing Company’s Dayglow earned the Seattle-area brewery the Bronze medal.

Everybody’s also brought home a Bronze medal in the German Sour Beers category, for Good AdWeisse, Berlinerweisse.

“We are honored and so excited to win Silver in the super-competitive IPA category at the Washington Beer Awards with our Cryo-Chronic IPA,” noted Doug Ellenberger, owner and brewmaster of Ever-ybody’s, on the brewery’s Face-book page.

Cryo-Chronic IPA, at 6.9% alcohol by volume (ABV) and 80 Inter-national Bittering Units (IBU), is sold on draft only.

Backwoods Brewing earned the Silver Medal in the American-Style Pale Ales category, with its Mosaic Pale. Elliott Bay Brewing Co., of Burien, collected the Gold medal with Curiosity. Fremont Brewing, of Seattle, garnered the Bronze with Universale.

“We are really proud of our award-winning Mosaic Pale. We crafted it for the summer season and has been our third best seller, which is extremely good for a non-flagship beer,” said Backwoods Brewmaster Kevin Waters. “It is a light beer with 4.7 percent ABV and 40 IBU. Mosaic hops are also an amazing hop that has been very popular, which makes it fun to throw into this beer.”

The Washington Beer Awards provide a venue for Washington brewers to compete locally and receive high-caliber judging. It is open strictly to Washington brewers and leverages trained judges with a focus on providing feedback tailored for the commercial community. Judging is conducted using the nationally recognized Brewers Association style guidelines.

The Washington Beer Awards are organized and operated by Special-ty Competitions LLC. The competition is designed specifically to support the state’s professional brewers, according to Kendall Jones, who writes the Washington Beer Blog for the Washington Beer Com-mission.

This Washington-only competition provides an opportunity for all of Washington’s craft brewers to compete in a blind judging format, noted Jones.