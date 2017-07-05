Meet Insitu’S Summer Interns

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

kpark@whitesalmonenterprise.com

Summer is here and for most high school students that means freedom. But for the 10 kids profiled here, it’s an opportunity to earn some cash and build their resumes with summer jobs. Since 2008, Insitu has provided summer internships for local high school and college students. Here is this summer’s list of interns and what they are going to be up to for the next ten weeks.

Riley Mills: Incoming junior was placed in the Insitu Facilities Department internship, where he will provide support for office moves and reconfigurations, and gain experience in equipment repair and maintenance. He’ll work with staff conducting facility and equipment inspections and sign-off on safety equipment like AEDs,eye-wash stations, and fire extinguishers. He will also be assigned a mentor to help build his knowledge of the trades he will be working in. Riley has taken advantage of Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses offered at Lyle High School, particularly construction and wood shop, making him a great candidate for this position.

Zachary Miller: Incoming senior has been placed in the Product Training Department, where he will work with staff to support continuous improvement projects. Zach’s goal following graduation is to major in environmental engineering and noted in his application that he envisions drones playing a crucial research role in his field, including studying wildlife. The first-hand knowledge of current and potential uses of unmanned aircraft Zach will gain in the internship should only expand his awareness and spark ideas for additional possibilities.

Max Zeigler: Incoming senior, has displayed an aptitude for technology in the past three years at Lyle High School. His career interests include coding, game design, and computer support, and his assignment to the Information Technology (IT) Department is a great fit. He’ll spend the next 10 weeks troubleshooting and servicing hardware, software, telecommunications, and audio/visual equipment. Max will also install desktop computers and software, as well as peripheral equipment, and configure those systems. Currently, Max is undecided between technical school and college, but this early career exposure should help him gain additional clarity about the kind of post-secondary education he needs.

Andrew Berthold: The incoming senior at Horizon Christian School, will be working in the Marketing and Print Shop this summer. When asked what interested him in this opportunity Berthold said, “The fact that I get to be a part of something bigger than myself through the innovation and pioneering of technology that Insitu provides to its customers.” After high school Berthold is interested in pursuing studies in electrical engineering.

Isaac Hollenberry: Incoming Senior at Horizon Christian School became interested in pursuing the internship in the IT Department where he could use his computer skills in a real world work environment. He is not sure yet what he would like to do when he graduates, but is excited for this opportunity.

Sam Schneider: Recent graduate of Horizon Christian School who will be a freshman at Eastern Washington University this fall, will be working in the Electrical Engineering Department this summer. Schneider has a strong interest in mechanical and electrical engineering and was encouraged by his teachers at Horizon to apply for the internship, which would help in his pursuits toward an engineering degree. Schneider has not decided whether he will complete his degree at EWU or transfer to a larger school like University of Washington.

Kessandra (Kes) Rhodehamel: Incoming junior at Stevenson high School will be working in the Operational Curriculum Department this summer. Rhodehamel first learned of the internship from her brother, who had participated in it last summer. As for her interest in it, she said, “ When I read about this internship, it had so many different areas you could work in. They all sounded very interesting to me, and were something I wanted to apply for during my summer.” After high school Rhodehamel wants to attend the University of Victoria in Canada and intends to study computer science and psychology as part of a double major, which will allow her to pursue a career in artificial intelligence.

Jacob Shulikov: Incoming senior at Hudson Bay High School while also attending Cascadia Technical Academy will be working in the Facilities Department this summer. When asked what interested him in pursuing the internship he said, “ I didn’t know much about UAVs and when this opportunity arose, I decided to see what it was and get involved with the company. I saw that it was really hands-on and I figured this would be a good opportunity to get out into the field.” After high school

Shulikov would like to pursue a career as an aircraft mechanic or in aviation maintenance.

Calvin Kane: A recent graduate from Columbia High School and an incoming freshman to Western Washington University, Kane will be working in the Engineering Department. Specifically in the Machine Shop and Prototype lab. Kane has always been very interested in the work that Insitu does and hopes that this opportunity will be his “proverbial foot in the door,” so that he may work at Insitu after receiving his degree in Engineering from WWU.

Davis Melkonian: Incoming senior and Honor Roll student at Trout Lake School will be working in the Warehouse department. With plans to got to college and pursue a degree in engineering his interest in the internship opportunity began with the proximity of the company. “Insitu is a great company that just so happens to be super close by, which doesn’t often happen for small towns. The opportunity that was being offered through the internship was too good to pass up. I’ve always been very interested in aerospace, and this was a great way to get my foot in the door.”