Mt. Adams Little League Selects All-Star Teams

Mt. Adams Little League’s 2017 Boys Majors Baseball All-Stars are Joel Roth, Micah Hallyburton, Christian Guinn, Coach Justen Greenwood, John Wendell, Coach Rick Hally-burton, Jace Greenwood, Manager Gage Sauter, Airik Schalk, Body Hill, and Bryson Sauter. The team opened Washington District 4 tournament play Monday in Vancouver with a 4-3 victory over Columbia Little League. Mt. Adams plays again on July 8 at 10 a.m.The double-elimination tournament runs through July 10.

Mt. Adams Little League’s first Girls Minors All-Star Team are Julia Mullinix, Jenna Eccles, Bella Rogers, Madison Russum, Halle Kock; (back) Whittney Gross, Kinsley Lanz, Coach Michelle Kock, Coach Bill Gross, Coach Megan Dickey, Grace Kennedy, and McKynzi Guinn. The team was slated to play Cascade Little League on July 5 in Vancouver, in its Washington District 4 tournament opener. A win would place Mt. Adams opposite Evergreen Little League in a district semifinal game on July 6. The double-elimination tournament runs through July 10-11.