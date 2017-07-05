No Chances Being Taken With Roland Lake Fire

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area USFS wasn’t taking any chances with the Roland Lake fire. As of Sunday, the fire was lined, but the Scenic Area needed this helicopter to get into tough terrain. The fire started on July 1 at approximately 10 p.m. Southwest Fire (White Salmon, Bingen, and Husum) were initial responders to a report of a firework-caused fire two miles east of Bingen along State Route 14. Lyle Fire, Scenic Area firefighters, and the Department of Natural Resources were all called to the scene by 10:15 p.m. By 10:24 p.m., Washington State Patrol had been called to handle traffic. By 11:37 p.m., mop up had begun and the fire appeared to be well han-dled. The Scenic Area office reminds residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal on public lands and “sadly they lead to fires such as this one.”