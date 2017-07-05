Noaa Issues Climate Summary For Mt. Adams Ranger Station

According to preliminary data received by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., temperatures at the Mt. Adams Ranger Station averaged slightly warmer than normal during the month of June.

The average temperature was 60.9 degrees which was 1.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 74.8 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees above normal. The highest was 93 degrees on June 26. Low temperatures averaged 47.1 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The lowest was 35 degrees, on June 5.

On two days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 1.84 inches during June, which was 0.57 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on eight days with the heaviest, 0.55 inches reported on June 8.

Precipitation this year has reached 36.36 inches, which is 13.00 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at the Mt. Adams Ranger Station has been 63.00 inches, which is 19.32 inches above normal.

The highest wind gust was 33 mph which occurred on June 13.

The outlook for July from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near to above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

Normal highs for the Mt. Adams Ranger Station during July are 83.4 degrees and normal lows are 49.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.45 inches.