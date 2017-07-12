Tin Roof Barn Wins Best New Wedding Venue

Kelly Smith Regan’s venture with Tin Roof Barn has paid off. Not only did the Husum business have 38 successful weddings in its first year (2016), but Tin Roof Barn was just awarded 2017 Best New Venue/Vendor Outside of Portland (all of Oregon and SW Washington) by Oregon Bride Magazine. Regan was thrilled. “While I’m new to all the wedding venue/vendor awards orbit, I do think it’s of interest that three Gorge providers won. In years past, the “outside Portland” category seemed to be dominated by Bend so this area is finally getting some recognition,” Regan’s mother Betsy Smith said. Best Garden and Outdoor Venue was won by Mt Hood Organic Farms (outside Portland) and Springhouse Cellar in Hood River took home Best Urban Space (outside Portland). And, to top that off, Tin Roof Barn was chosen for the site of the Pendleton Co.’s photo shoot for its 2017 Holiday Catalog. Both Kelly and her husband Brent currently fly for American Airlines and fly with the California Air National Guard, as well. They live in Husum currently and are about to close on a lot in White Salmon where they want to build.