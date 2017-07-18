Art & Wine Fusion Marks Its 13th Year At New Venue

The 13th annual Art & Wine Fusion on Saturday, July 22, promises to be an experience like no other in the Gorge.

This year, White Salmon’s premier street festival is moving to a more comfortable venue in White Salmon’s Rheingarten Park, off N Main Avenue.

This means a cooler experience for all, more room for organizers’ carefully chosen artists and vendors, and the entertainment stages set-up right in the middle of the action.

Three large tasting pavilions will house 12 or more great local wineries, cideries, and producers of fine spirits, as well as a large beer garden featuring local micro brews. Special entertainers like magicians and stilt walkers also will be on hand.

The event will also have a new activity this year – a 3-on-3 basketball tournament organized by Vancouver Flame Basketball, on the Washington Street courts next to the city swimming pool.

The Art & Wine Fusion grew out of an idea in 2005 to celebrate the many artists in our community and to infuse the community with an appreciation of the great art and the fine wines of our region. Over the years, it grew into a full-fledged street festival with great music, fine food, entertainment, and activities for all ages. And now we’re growing even bigger and much cooler.

So set your calendar for Saturday, July 22, 2 to 10 p.m. and join in to see what it means when we fuse art, wine, and so much more with the pleasures of summer in the Columbia Gorge.

Under 21 entrance is $1, $4 entrance for 21+ is included in a tasting package.

Check out details on the Web at artwinefusion.com.