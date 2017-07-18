Gorge Makerspace Summer Program Proves A Big Hit With Do-It-Yourselfers

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

kpark@whitesalmonenterprise.com

Tucked behind the White Salmon Valley Community Library and next to the parking lot of Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ, there’s a little red building, just a bit larger than a standard garden shed, where the hum of drills can be heard in combination with the excited and busy voices of children. One would think this combination alarming, but not under the watchful and helpful eyes of Jack Perrin and his aides Cody and Sadie Hipskind at the Gorge MakerSpace.

On July 12, this little buil-ding was abuzz with noise as children, ranging in age from 8 to 12 years old, worked in teams to create products and services powered by reusable energy sources.

Two teams are working on solar-powered smoothie stands and bakeries, another on a solar-powered device charging station, while others worked on rechargeable battery packs that can be put to use while charging. These are kids building these amazing things that actually work.

Perrin, a high school physics teacher, opened the Gorge MakerSpace in 2013 because he saw a need for it the area. “There didn’t seem to really be anything like this in the area particularly for this age group.”

MakerSpace is a world wide Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math pro-gram (STEM) where kids and adults can learn to build and create based on interest. According to the Web site Maker spaces.com, the mission of a MakerSpace is to “[a]ct as a collaborative work space in-side a school, library, or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring, and sharing that uses high tech to no tech tools...It’s more of the maker mindset of creating some-thing out of nothing and exploring your own interests that’s at the core of a maker-space. These spaces are also helping to prepare those who need the critical 21st century skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). They provide hands on learning, help with critical thinking skills and even boost self-confidence.”

The kids at Gorge Maker-Space were working busily on projects for an upcoming science fair of sorts, each kid had an individual project but also worked in groups on more ambitious ones.

Outside the little building, Calla, 12, Logan King, 10, and Eamon Anslinger, 10, were working on building a solar-powered bakery and smoothie stand. Having already successfully baked brownies in their solar-powered oven, they were devising a menu and, with the help from the volunteer aides, were beginning to build the walls of the shop. Meanwhile, Wyatt Rago, 10, and his group were working on the solar-powered device charging station. Back inside, the other kids were working on smaller projects, like 3D-printed versions of crystal minerals they had been studying, or creating their own rechargeable battery packs that could be used while charging.

“It’s amazing what kids will create when given just some of the basics and safety training,” said Perrin.

There are multiple pro-grams for multiple age groups offered within the Gorge MakerSpace, which operates year-round and offers after-school and Saturday programs during the school year.

The Gorge MakerSpace Program is funded by the Washington Gorge Action Program (WGAP) and accepts 501(c)3 donations, making it free for students that are interested.

You can learn more about Gorge MakerSpace at http:// www.gorgemakerspace.com.