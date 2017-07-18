Ws Sisters Conclude Track & Field Season With Medal Podium Finishes

On June 10, Hannah and Jessica Polkinghorn, both of White Salmon, competed in the Track Town Youth League Championship Meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Hannah, 13, ran the 100-meter dash, and competed in the long jump in the 13- to 14-year-old division. Jessica, 11, competed in the long jump in the 9-10 year-old division (she was 10 at the time she qualified).

Both girls had strong showings. Each took a spot on the podium: Han-nah placed third out of the 13 competitors in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.85 seconds, and Jessica came in second out of the 18 competitors with a personal record jump of 11 feet, 3 inches. Hannah finished in 11th place in the long jump, but did not improve upon her previous best marks.

The championship competition was made up of the top two finishers in each event in 14 Oregon statewide regional meets. Both Hannah and Jessica qualified for the championship based on their performances at the Hood River regional competition on May 13.

At that meet, Hannah took home first-place finishes in the 100 dash and the long jump and finished in third place in the turbo javelin. Jessica took top honors in the long jump, third in the turbo javelin, and fifth in the 100 dash.

This meet marked the end of the track and field season for both Polkinghorn girls. Hannah, who competed this past school year as a seventh-grader for Wayne M. Henkle Middle School, had a successful track and field season.

She took home first-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 sprints at the Lower Columbia Middle Athletic Association district championships with times of 13.24 and 28.27, respectively. She also held a share of the league’s best high jump mark at 4 feet, 10 inches. Hannah will continue to compete for the Henkle Grizzlies as an eighth-grader.

The Track Town Youth League meet series was the only competition for Jessica this track season. She will enter sixth-grade in the fall at Wallace and Priscilla Inter-mediate School and next spring will compete “unattached” as a USA Track and Field athlete.a