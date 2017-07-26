River Guides Teaching Kids About Water Safety

If you have ever been rafting with All Adventures Rafting down the White Salmon River you’ve probably had Paul Gillingham or Heather Kowalski as your guide. What you don’t know is that these two are founders of the Rivers For All seasonal program.

Their mission is “To increase river access among local, under-served populations through low-cost, river-focused adventures that deepen connection to local watersheds and build leadership in our communities.”

Through this program, which began this summer, Gillingham and Kowalski hope to teach local kids not only about river safety, but also about the Mt. Adams watershed, the ecosystem of the rivers, leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

With help from Culture Seed, a non-profit organization based in White Salmon, All Adventures Rafting, as well as an online kickstarter-like page on Generosity.com, Gillingham and Kowalski will be partnering with youth organizations up and down the Gorge to give kids opportunities that they otherwise couldn’t afford to have this summer.They hope to continue into the fall.

On July 18, Rivers For All took its first float down the White Salmon River with about 20 kids and their families signed up for the program, “The trip was such a success! We got such a great response from the youth, we are so excited for the rest of the summer,” says Gillingham.

You can donate to Rivers For All at https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/rivers-for-all-outdoor-education-program

Or check out their Facebook and website https://www.facebook.com/riversforall/