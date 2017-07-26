White Salmon’S First Street Basketball Festival Meets Expectations

The scope of White Salmon’s first street basketball festival met organizers’ expectations, according to the chief organizer.

The 3-on-3 tournament held on NW Washington Street last Saturday and Sunday drew more than 25 teams and just under 150 players from the Pacific North-west, according to Brandon Richardson, a White Salmon-area native who founded and runs the company, Vancouver-based Flames Sports, that put on the tournament.

The two-day tournament was open to teams with players in grades 3rd-10th and featured six courts with portable baskets on NW Washington Street, in between Rheingarten Park and Whitson Elementary School.

Teams and players came from White Salmon, Trout Lake, Klic-kitat/Glenwood, Underwood, Carson, Stevenson, Goldendale, The Dalles, Camas, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Woodland, and Spokane to compete.

“We played over 90 games, we had amazing community support with multiple sponsors, quality reffing, and overall a lot of positive feedback from the community,” Richardson said.

Comments from local parents on the Flames Sports Facebook page showed how well-received the tournament was.

“It was a blast! What a great event!” wrote Brandy Miller.

The 3-on-3 tournament plans to return to White Salmon in 2018 and “will be tied to the yearly Art & Wine Fusion event that has been successful for over a decade in White Salmon,” said Richardson.

Organizers of the basketball tournament learned some valuable lessons this year that they will be able to apply in coming years.

“We did all the bracketing via an online application and really needed an on-site bracket for clarity,” Richardson noted. “We also need to invite more vendors to be on-site, as many families were at the event for up to five hours in a day, and we should have had more food opportunities.”