Chambers Family Chiropractic Clinic Opens In Bingen

The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Chambers Family Chiropractic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 23.

The mayor of Bingen, Betty Barnes, was kind enough to stop by to celebrate as well! Dr. Ian Chambers, Chiropractor, was thrilled with the turn-out and all of the community support for his new chiropractic clinic.

His new chiropractic office uses a light-touch approach to help heal Gorge residents from a multitude of maladies.

According to Dr. Chambers, this form of chiropractic, called Network Care, works very specifically with the brain and spinal cord to help unwind tension at its source, so the body can express optimal health.

The clinic is located in Bingen, on the northside of State Route 14 in the John L Scott Professional Building Complex.

“It’s been a labor of love!” said Dr. Ian Chambers regarding the opening of the new office. Along with his wife, Dr. Pamela Chambers, who is also a chiropractor, they had a vision of creating a vibrant, peaceful oasis for healing in the Gorge.

Indeed, upon walking into their office, it’s easy to see the care they’ve put into making it a beautiful space. The design, colors, and even the artwork inspire a deep exhale and set the stage for relaxation.

Dr. Ian Chambers has been a chiropractor in private practice for 19 years. He practiced in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years prior to coming to the Gorge in 2015. He has worked with business leaders and celebrities, such as Tony Robbins. He’s also traveled extensively to teach chiropractic technique to other chiropractors and students around the world.

He first discovered this gentle chiropractic approach while studying at New York Chiropractic College and, as Dr. Chambers relates in sharing his own journey, “I injured my low back one day playing sports, and had extreme pain running down my leg into my foot and toes. It was so bad that I was having trouble sleeping and I started to feel depressed. A friend recommended that I try this new approach that had helped her avoid back surgery. I was skeptical because I didn’t understand how a light touch could do anything, but I was willing to try it. After several months of treatment, not only was the pain gone, but I was working out again and sleeping better than I had in years!”

He was so amazed with the results, he started studying this technique with its founder, Dr. Donald Epstein. After several years of intensive training, in 1998, he became one of the first doctors ever to receive the highest level of certification. Shortly thereafter, he started practicing, using what he’d learned to help others achieve the same lasting health benefits he received.

In fact, that seems to be Dr. Chambers’ ultimate goal: help as many people as possible get to the cause of their problems and help them heal, naturally, through gentle chiropractic care. His larger purpose, changing the world, one spine at a time.

To receive a no-charge consultation with Dr. Chambers call 509-493-0555 before June 30.