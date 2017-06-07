“Take what you need, give what you can.”

That’s the message behind the colorful new “blessing box” located on E Jewett Boulevard, in front of the Community Youth Center in White Salmon.

The concept is simple: anyone can place non-perishable food, toiletries or baby supplies in the box whenever they want and those donations, in turn, are free for anyone to take, anonymously, 24-7, no questions asked.

All of the items inside the boxes are free and there are no forms to fill out. Those using the boxes come and go as they wish, and that sense of anonymity is something you won’t find at traditional community food pantries.

The idea for establishing the Blessing Box came through a collaborative effort between White Salmon neighbors, Myrna and Scott Clements and John Eiden.

“The Blessing Box (or as some call it “The Little Pantry”) movement is really catching on in communities across the country and we thought we needed some here in White Salmon,” Myrna Clemments said.

Through affiliation with several community and civic groups, they became aware of the intense need, by many in our community, for basic items such as food, hygiene and baby goods. The need seemed especially apparent among many of the children in the community.

The box was originally inspired by the “little libraries” movement. Myrna and Scott talked with neighbor Eiden and asked if he would consider building White Salmon’s first Blessing Box.

The rest is history. Eiden designed it, donated the lumber, and built the box.

The point of the box is to help folks that may need a little something and are unable or unwilling to ask for help. Anyone who has a need should feel free to take what they need from the box. Anyone who wants to give a non-perishable item to the box should just drop by and put it in the box, it is not necessary to contact anyone or ask permission.

Intentions are that the boxes will be maintained and supported through anonymous community volunteering and giving.

“We are deeply grateful to Washington Gorge Action Programs and the Youth Center for allowing us to house the box in such a strategic location,” Myrna Clements said.

If anyone or any organization is interested in setting up a blessing box, there are lots of ideas on the internet. For more information, call the Clements at 503-799-8818.

“As the idea catches on we hope to see many more “boxes” around the community. The needs are great and this is one tiny way to make a difference.”