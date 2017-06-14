0

Chs Graduates Taking Nearly $500k In Scholarships

Need a lift

Need a lift Photo by Sverre Bakke.

As of Wednesday, June 14, 2017

During Scholarship Night on Tuesday, June 6, in Miller Memorial Gym in White Salmon, Columbia School’s Class of 2017 students received scholarships and other monetary awards totaling nearly $500,000.

AWARDS

Columbia High School Outstanding Senior Athletes: plaques, Fletcher Andrews and Keylarae Manly.

Columbia High School Top 7% of Graduating Class: Sadie Hipskind, Colin Howe, Spencer Lewis, Tyler Mann, and William Nuckoles.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Boddinghouse Memorial: $500 each, Colin Howe and Spencer Lewis.

Camp Columbia Inc./Frederick Blake Memorial: $3,000, Sadie Hipskind.

Career and Technical Education: $1,000 each, Calvin Kane, Sadie Hipskind, and Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla.

Central Washington University: $2,000, Adoldo Alvarez-Padilla.

College Bound: $900, Lusero Evangelista.

Colorado School Of Mines: $44,000.00 over 4 years, Tyler Mann.

Columbia Gorge Running Club: $500, Fletcher Andrews and William Nuckoles.

Columbia High School Alumni Association: $2,000 each, Calvin Kane, Lesly Velazquez, Sadie Hipskind, Alexis Clifford, Colin Howe, Seleny Calixto Luna, Fletcher Andrews, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla, Emily Darland, Oscar Cortez, and Spencer Lewis.

George Washington University: $80,000 over 4 years, Lily Schwarz.

Doris Givan Memorial: $500 each, Fletcher Andrews, Seleny Calixto Luna, Tanya Cortes, Alexis Clifford, Emily Darland, Drew Harmon, Sadie Hipskind, Spencer Lewis, Lily Schwarz, and Lesly Velazquez

Margaret Glader Memorial: $500 each, Sadie Hipskind, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla, Alexis Clifford, and Fletcher Andrews.

Gonzaga University: $74,000.00 over 4 years, Audrey Slater.

Wayne and Dorothy Henkle 8th-Grade Scholarship: $500 each, Colin Howe and Lily Schwarz.

Wayne and Dorothy Henkle Memorial Scholarship: $1,000, Sadie Hipskind.

Independent Order of Odd Fellows #188: $2,000, Cassidy Cooper.

Gail Larsen Sportsmanship Award: $500, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla.

Elmer Lofgren Memorial: $500 each, Sadie Hipskind, Alexis Clifford, and Lily Schwarz.

Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus: $500, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla.

Mt. Adams Orchards /Underwood Fruit & Warehouse: $8,000 over 4 years, Erick Ramirez.

National Merit Scholarship: $4,000 over 4 years, Colin Howe.

Esther Pearce Memorial: $750, Lesly Velazquez.

Matthew Petty Memorial: $1,000 each, Seleny Calixto Luna, Calvin Kane, and Sadie Hipskind.

Republic Services: $10,000 over 4 years, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla.

Rotary International: $500 each, Ruby McDonald and Lily Schwarz.

Darren Salka Memorial: $500, Fletcher Andrews.

Bill and Cleo Sheckels Scholarship: $1,000, Lesly Velazquez.

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams — Youth Citizenship Merit Award: $450, Ruby McDonald; $600, Seleny Calixto Luna; $650, Sadie Hipskind; and $1,000, Lily Schwarz.

Angeline Stevenson 8th-Grade: $500, Ruby McDonald.

Angeline Stevenson Visual Arts Memorial: $1,000, Ruby McDonald.

Tailhook Scholarship: $15,000, Colin Howe.

United Power Trades Organization: $2,000, Matthew Changer.

University of Portland: $92,000, Samuel Lemly.

Washington State Elks Association: $2,000 Lily Schwarz.

Washington State & National Elks Award – Most Valuable Student: $10,000 over 4 years, Colin Howe.

Washington State Opportunity: $2,500 renewable, Lesly Velazquez.

Nathen Wellman Music Memorial: $1,000, Colin Howe.

Western Washington University-President’s Scholarship: $3,000, Calvin Kane.

WWU Multicultural Achievement Program: $4,000 over 2 years, Lesly Velazquez.

Westminster College: $72,000 over 4 years, Tyler Mann.

White Salmon Art Council: $1,000, Ruby McDonald.

White Salmon Education Assoc. Gerald Miller Memorial: $1,000, Sadie Hipskind.

White Salmon Lions Club: $1,000 each, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla, Alexis Clifford, Sadie Hipskind, and Seleny Calixto Luna.

White Salmon Steelheaders: $500, Drew Harmon.




More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Enterprise and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)