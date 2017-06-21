Makeover In Store For Ws City Council

By SVERRE BAKKE

The Enterprise

The non-partisan, five-member White Salmon City Council will comprise a majority of newcomers in the next term.

Four council positions are up for election this fall. Lucky for voters, three of the four positions are being contested. Three seats are being vacated; Jason Sabourin is the only incumbent up for re-election.

Donna Heimke, a retired educator, will be a hold-over on council, at the midway point of a 4-year term. Sabourin, a track inspector for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, is running for a second 4-year term.

The other seven candidates whose names will appear on the November General Election ballot are all first-time office-seekers.

Jason Hartmann is opposing Sabourin for Position No. 3.

Ashley Post and Ben Berger are running for Position No. 1 to fill out the remaining two years in the term.

For Position No. 4, and a 4-year term, Amy Martin and Dan Caldwell are the choices.

Maurice Tunstall Jr. and Marla Keethler are the candidates for Position No. 5 and its 4-year term of office.

Caldwell told The Enterprise last week he is not running for Position No. 4 because he missed the deadline for filing public disclosure documents.

Klickitat County Auditor Brenda Sorensen said Caldwell’s name will be on the General Election ballot because he missed her office’s withdrawal deadline.

“For all intents and purposes, his name will be on the ballot,” Sorensen said. “We don’t have a choice in the matter.”

Allan Wolf, the senior member of the council with 6-plus years of service, and Kimberly Hoppus, elected in 2013, both chose not to run again. Tao Ber-man, appointed to a longstanding vacancy earlier this year, also elected not to file to retain his position.

City councilors receive a monthly salary of $150, or $75 per council meeting. They do not receive compensation for attending committee meetings, which occur outside the council setting (two councilors serve on each official committee, per municipal code.)

In this week’s edition, the candidates get an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and explain why they are running for council.

In future editions, they will address some of the issues that have been areas of concern/interest to members of the City Council during the current term. The topics are: city infrastructure and facilities, the community pool project, land use planning policies, annexation policy, consolidation with Bin-gen, and philosophy on the role of government in relation to its citizenry.

Ashley Post was raised in a family of six in the old community of North Tacoma. She served in various leadership roles throughout school and college.

Post attended Seattle Pacific University and received a bachelor of arts degree in Psychology. She married shortly after graduating, spent a year traveling and working in New Zealand, then moved to White Salmon.

Post worked as a floor manager and bookkeeper for True Gorge Stoves and Spas, but now is a stay-at-home mom, raising two young children.

The candidate and her family enjoy the outdoors of the Gorge, are involved in their church, and are “continuously remodeling” their old house.

Post plans to continue raising kids at home over the next several years, and hopes one day to enter the field of social work.

“I am running for City Council because I love this sweet town of White Salmon,” Post said. “My husband and I moved here six years ago thinking it would be a short-term stay. It didn’t take much time before we decided to stay for life and raise a family here.

“I’d like to contribute as a member of City Council to help White Salmon accommodate some of the changes coming our way while helping preserve the culture and appeal of our small town. As the Columbia Gorge community rapidly develops and changes around us, some change in White Salmon is inevitable. We need to do what we can to maintain the health of our neighborhoods, businesses, and families.”

Ben Berger is vice president of Zepher, Inc., a 50-person aerospace manufacturing company on Bingen Point. He has been a resident of White Salmon going on 10 years and is looking forward to raising a family here with his fiance’ Chelsea.

Berger received a bachelor’s degree in Political Economics from Colorado College. He cites his extensive experience growing small businesses, and in project management, budgeting, and strategic planning.

“This is an important moment for White Salmon. Our community has grown significantly and is becoming more diverse,” said Berger. “Our town is changing and we need fair and thoughtful decision makers representing our community.

“We need to hear from the citizens what is important to them. This needs to be reconciled with the realities about how the community is changing. Without a road map for the future, how can we expect that the city government is going to accomplish what the citizens really want?

”I have been highly successful with developing organizations and preparing for growth. This skill set is precisely what our city needs right now. It is an exciting time for White Salmon, but it is also a really challenging time for a lot of the community. I look forward to contributing back to the community I love and call home.”

Jason Sabourin was born in The Dalles and grew up on a farm in Lyle. He has lived most of his life in the Gorge.

He has worked in a variety of industries: in retail grocery stores, for an online computer retailer, and on the railroad.

Sabourin said he is happily married with three children, ages 17, 12, and 10.

“I am running for re-election to the City Council because I feel it is important to have at least one member with experience remain on the council to help transition new members into the process.

“I also believe it is vital to have someone on the council who has grown up in the area and has watched the changes taking place in the White Salmon community, as well as the larger Gorge community.

“I am a firm believer that it is the responsibility of local government to provide the basic infrastructure to help the local community thrive.”

Jason Hartmann is a business development and supply chain professional. He has been employed by Zepher, Inc., for less than a year in charge of inside sales and contracts. He has more than 20 years of experience as a specialist in these fields. He grew up in Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in supply chain management.

After college, Hartmann landed a job as a salesperson with a territory from northern California to Alaska. His wife Liz and he fell in love with the Gorge for its scenery, access to water, and small towns. Since then, the Hartmanns have decided to do whatever they can to stay in the Gorge. That was more than 15 years ago.

The Hartmanns moved to White Salmon in 2005. They have two children, ages 10 and 8. Hartmann loves coaching his kids in sports, skiing, climbing the nearby volcano's, playing music with friends, cooking, traveling, and volunteering around the community.

“I am running for City Council to lend my time and talents to help the city run more efficiently and grow sustainablity. I think White Salmon is a great city, one that I’m proud to call home. I want it to be even better for my kids, and it has all the building blocks for that to happen,” Hartmann said.

“My background is supply chain/logistics and sales, so I’ve worked to help organizations both save and earn money. I thrive on helping others be successful, reaching big goals, and solving hard problems. In the process, I've found success at non-profits, start-ups, small businesses, and large corporations.

“I strive for my goals in life by listening to people and helping others reach their goals. I think that is experience that will help to serve White Salmon.”

Marla Keethler is a producer and content creator with 15 years of network television experience in both live event coverage and post-production.

Moreover, Keethler is a National Academy of Arts and Sciences award-winning TV producer and director. She won a Sports Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Live Sports Special, for Super Bowl L.

Keethler has worked for CBS, ABC, NBC, and ESPN. She last worked for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network, in New York, as director of graphics and on-air creative services (2012-16).

Keethler graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor of arts degree in Broadcasting. She calls herself a “recovering New Yorker reunited with her Pacific Northwest roots.”

“I am running for City Council out of a desire to serve my community and be a voice that supports growth while protecting the identity and culture that attracted my husband and me to move here in the first place,” Keethler said.

“A Pacific Northwest native but relatively new to White Salmon, I am encouraged by the proud history of diversity and innovation coming into our town, and want to work together to find ways of channeling that energy into projects that benefit the city.”

Maurice Tunstall Jr. was born in Camden, N.J. Shortly after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

In the Army, Tunstall earned the Bronze Star and a Meritorious Service Medal. He went on three combat deployments before eventually retiring from military service.

Tunstall currently works for Insitu as an instructor operator. On the personal side, he is the father of three children, ages 10, 7, and 5.

“I love this city, this community, and the people in it, and want to do my part to make it better,” Tunstall said. “I feel like in life those who are capable and willing must act. I want what’s best for White Salmon and its citizens, and will do whatever is necessary to achieve just that.”

The Enterprise requested but did not receive responses from Amy Martin or Dan Caldwell.