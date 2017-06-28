Gorge Days Rolling Into North Bonneville July 7-8

The 13th annual Gorge Days celebration is taking place in North Bonneville, on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

All events take place at or around North Bonneville City Park and the celebration is sponsored by the City of North Bonneville and organized by the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce.

The weekend kicks off on Friday morning with citywide garage sales that continue all day Saturday. Last year there were over 50 sales to visit.

Friday evening is full of activities to please everyone in the family. North Bonneville Fire Department’s Auxiliary is cooking up a delicious barbecue dinner with hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon and more beginning at 5 p.m. with service through 7.

A beer and wine garden will be set up for the Friday night fun. F. Scott Fedora, a local band playing New Orleans-style jazz begins at 5 pm. The band will play for an hour when Louie Foxx will take over at 6 p.m., providing amazing magic tricks, hilarious juggling stunts and tons of audience interaction.

Saturday’s highlight is the Gorge Days Car Show with over 200 hot rods, classic cars and vehicles of every vintage expected. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the grass in City Park and is a fundraiser for North Bonneville Senior Center. Trophies will be awarded for People’s Choice, Participant’s Choice and Best in Show plus local businesses will sponsor winners as well.

Saturday’s schedule is jam-packed and includes a fundraising pancake breakfast, citywide garage sales, Bigfoot Trails Scavenger Hunt, food vendors, a beer and wine garden plus a variety of arts and crafts and commercial booths. North Bonneville Community Library presents family entertainment with Paradise of Samoa Polynesian Dance Troupe. Enjoy colorful and original dances highlighting Hawaii (hula), Samoa (siva), Tahiti, New Zealand, and other islands in the Pacific. Everyone will have a chance to participate during the interactive dance.

Returning to the park is the Kids Zone with an inflatable obstacle course and slide. Buy a bracelet for $5 and let the kids ride all day. Friends of the Stevenson and North Bonneville Libraries return with their popular used book sale. New this year, children’s craft sessions will be held in the Gazebo throughout the day. Plus you can participate in a Volkswalk route that begins at the North Bonneville ball-fields.

North Bonneville’s Volunteer Fire Department will host several activities at the Fire Hall on Saturday. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., visit their open house and enjoy hot dogs, kids’ games with prizes and pictures with Smokey Bear as well as firefighters and fire trucks. At 3 p.m., the fire department will hold an extrication demonstration.

Saturday wraps up with a free concert that begins at 4 p.m. in the main park. This year, Blackbird will have everyone on their feet dancing and singing along to classic rock and roll covers. Open seating on the lawn is available for all but bring your own low profile chairs or blankets. Adult beverages will be available for sale in a beer and wine garden just adjacent to the stage. Several food vendors will be open to provide your dinner for the evening. Enjoy music from the 60s, 70s and 80s from this energetic group that will have you dancing into the night.

For more information and the full schedule of activities, visit www.gorgedays.net or call 800-989-9178.