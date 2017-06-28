Insitu Broadens Internship Program To Attract More High School Students

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

kpark@whitesalmonenterprise.com

Summer is here and for most high school students that means freedom. But for some it’s an opportunity to earn some cash and build their resumes with summer jobs.

Since 2008, Insitu has provided paid summer internships for local high school and college students. This year, however, there has been an intentional shift in applicants, specifically for the high school interns.



“Previously the high school internships were focused on students who were aiming more toward engineering degrees and careers and may have had experience in robotics or other types of science based extracurricular activities. We adjusted our focus to students who may be on a more vocational path following high school,” said Insitu’s Community Relations Coordinator, Tamara Kaufman. “We (Insitu) decided on this change because we wanted to show that there are lots of jobs available at Insitu that don’t re-quire a four-year degree and are not just in engineering. We really wanted to fill in this gap we saw in the community.”

Some of the departments the students will be working in are: information technology, production training, facilities, machine shop, operational curriculum, warehouse, print shop/marketing, and electrical engineering.

While the application process for the high school internships largely remained the same, the big change was in the GPA requirement going from a required 3.5 to 3.0. As part of the application process, high school students, typically incoming juniors and seniors, are required to list the classes they have completed, extracurricular activities they participate in, what careers they are interested in pursuing, why they would like to work at Insitu, and two letters of recommendation. If accepted into the internship program, the high school students, with their parents, will attend an orientation event that kicks off the eight- to 10-week internship.

Implementing this change in the local high schools was a little harder than anticipated, however, and resulted in fewer students applying for the internships than in previous years. For example Hood River Valley High School will typically have the majority of the applicants. This year they had none, creating an opening for more students from schools like Lyle Secondary School and Horizon Christian School.

In a press release from the Lyle School District, Superintendent Andrew Kelly expressed his appreciation to Insitu for opening up new opportunities to kids who will truly benefit from this program.

“In a job market that ordinarily offers only a narrow range of employment opportunities, these Lyle High School students will gain first-hand exposure to the inner workings of a ground-breaking company with truly international reach. I expect to witness substantial personal and professional growth in these students as a direct result of the mentorship Insitu is providing,” Kelly said.

In the past, the high schools would have students they thought would be interested in the internships already “picked out” and give them the opportunity to apply. In this case, they didn’t really know how to explain the shift to the students, causing a bit of confusion.

The interns typically come from high schools up and down the Gorge. This year Insitu went a bit farther and extended an invitation to students at Cascadia Technical Academy in Vancouver. Only one student applied. The rest of the students are coming from Columbia High School (1), Stevenson High School (1),Trout Lake School (1), Lyle Secondary School (3), and Horizon Christian School (3). That filled a 10 total spots, with the last one being made available at the last second.

During their internship, the students will learn and work in different departments at Insitu and work with the college interns on a service project in the community. This opportunity will give kids that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity a good head start on their lives, post high-school.

If all goes well, the hope is that next year there will be more spots available in more departments and that the roll out of the changes in the internship requirements will go a lot smoother.

(Editor’s Note: Profiles on each of the students selected will appear in next week’s issue.)