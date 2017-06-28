New Jet Skis Give Marine Patrol Presence On The Columbia River

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

We have already had some pretty hot days this summer with plenty more to come. Spending time on the river will be inevitable, especially for the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and Deputy Randy Wells and the Marine Patrol’s new jet skis.

In early 2016, the Sheriff’s Office purchased two new jet skis through the Vehicle Replacement Fund at a cost of $29,700.

According to Deputy Wells, “These will allow us to have more maneuverability while on the water as well as be a safer and faster asset when conducting water rescues.”

What makes the jet skis unique to commercial-use ones is the throw bag attached to the back, as well as the third seat.

The first real test of these new jet skis will be this weekend, June 30-July 2, and possibly through the 4th of July, during Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water is “A national boating under the influence heightened awareness and enforcement campaign with the goal of removing impaired operators from the water and raising awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence,” according to an online flyer put out by the National Association of State Law Administrators and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol.

While you are on the water this summer, B.O.L.O, or be on the lookout for Deputy Wells and other Marine Patrol officers.They’ll be hard to miss in their bright yellow shirts and their neon green life vests, riding atop bright white and shiny new jet skis.

Also, the Marine Patrol will be conducting boat inspections out on the water and at loading points; they’ll even come to your house to inspect them if you like.

“All part of trying to keep people safe on the water,” says Deputy Wells.