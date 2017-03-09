Chs Pitchers Adapting To New Pitch-Count Rule

Probably the most marked improvement in Columbia High’s varsity baseball team this year will be in its pitching staff.

“After 15 summer baseball games, we were able to develop a lot of pitchers in practice and games through- out the summer,” said Bruins Coach John Hallead.

The Bruins have their top-two pitchers back from last season in junior right-handers Adam Goodwillie (pictured at right) and William Gross. They combined to throw 95 innings a year ago. This season the two will serve as the team’s starters.

But, because the WIAA has enacted a pitch-count rule to help curb overuse of pitchers, and because it will play six double-headers in 2017, Columbia High will need those extra arms in its bullpen.

Hallead indicated sophomore Trenton Howard, senior Austin Bucklin, senior Matt Changar, junior Jarin Musgrove, and junior Tylan Webster (all right-handers) will be used as relievers, mostly due to the new pitch-count rule, which limits pitchers to 105 pitches a week, be they all in one game, one day, or spread out over a series of days.

“I feel nothing will change within our program because we have been strict with pitch counts the last four years,” Hallead noted.

What will change in his fifth year as head coach, he said, is the in-game strategy of using pitchers because the new rule requires a specific number of rest days in be-tween days pitched.”

The complete pitch-count rule, and a list of frequently asked questions about the rule, can be found on the WIAA’s Web site, wiaa.com.