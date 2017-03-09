Ems District Grant Request For Equipment Turned Down

It was a good news, bad news kind of meeting for Klickitat County Emergency Medical Services District No. 1’s board of directors.

On Feb. 23, the directors learned that the EMS District’s grant application to a federal agency for funding to pay for equipment replacements and one new advanced life support ambulance had been turned down. That was the bad news. The upshot? The district withdrew its application.

The EMS District applied to USDA Rural Development last December for $200,370. The district’s board of directors had previously approved listing the ambulance and equipment purchases as its 2017 capital budget.

Jamie Eldred, the district’s financial officer, advised the board on Feb. 23 that USDA Rural Development had declined to provide a grant because it found the EMS District’s “finances were too good,” and, therefore, the district was ineligible for a grant. That was the good news.

As an alternative, USDA Rural Development offered a low-interest loan to the district: $200,000 at an accrual rate of 3.375% for 15 years. Also good news, though not what the EMS Board had planned on.

Eldred told the district’s five directors that the Finance Committee of directors George Miner and Dan Birkhimer recommended passing on the loan due to the interest payments.

The Emergency Services District has six operable advanced life support ambulances. Five of the six units had more than 160,000 miles on them, according to the district’s December 2016 Monthly Vehicle Report. The sixth unit had 146,152 miles on.

“Several of the vehicles have new engines,” pointed out Leslie Hiebert, the district’s interim chief operating officer, in a Feb. 2 e-mail, “so although the mileage is high, it is not all with the same engine.”

Directors agreed the district should continue to explore other options for financing equipment purchases.

In other business, EMS directors:

Continued their discussion about hiring an in-house operations manager.

A member of the Personnel Committee briefed the full board on where things stood as of Feb. 23.

Birkhimer advised the board that “we got some good candidates,” noting that he had review-ed 23 résumés so far. Of those, he said, two met all of the qualifications listed in the district’s employment announcement, and six were possible candidates for follow-up and further evaluation.

“The review is still in progress,” Birkhimer said, since fellow committee member Chuck Virts had not had a chance to look at the pool of applicants. (Virts participated in the Feb. 23 meeting via telephone.)

The posting for the position closes March 20. Hiebert currently serves as operations manager

The target date for having a full-time district operations manager on board is July 1, with the intent of bringing management and oversight of the ambulance service in house by Jan. 1, 2018.

For the first six months, the operations manager would be employed by either Skyline Hospital or Klickitat Valley Hospital for salary and benefit considerations. The district would contract with a hospital for the six-month interim for administrative purposes. The position would move under the district on Jan. 1, 2018.

Asked for more financial information concerning the cost of providing backup ambulance service to Fire Districts 2 (includes Bickleton) and 10 (includes Alderdale) under an interlocal agreement.

The fire districts have asked the EMS District to consider such an arrangement in the event calls come in that fire district personnel are unable to respond to.

Discussion centered on what the financial terms of such an interlocal agreement might look like. One idea floated suggested the district could charge a flat annual fee to cover standby, plus a per-call fee for every time a district ambulance is dispatched, and whether a patient is transported, or not.

“We’re not here to cut a deal,” Birkhimer said, noting the fire districts opted out when the boundaries for the EMS District were being drawn back in 2013.