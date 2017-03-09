Friends Hosting Annual Used Book, Multi-Media Sale

This year’s Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library will be extended by one full day to a three-day sale rather than the two day sale of years past.

The annual book and multi-media sale will be held Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery. Once again this year, shoppers will have the convenience of using either cash or any of the following major credit or debit cards: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and Discover.

Thanks to the generous support of the community the Friends’ Book Sale gets bigger and better every year and this year is no exception. There will be a larger selection at this year’s sale and prices are as low as ever.

The regular sale will be open to the general public: Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, with a half-price sale from noon to 1 p.m. (a brief closure from 1 to 1:30) followed by a Bargain Bag Sale from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Each bag filled with books will be $1 during the Bag Sale! Bring your own bags!

Prices for the various formats will be as follows: Hardbound books, and trade paperbacks (larger format PB) — 75 cents; Mass Market paperbacks (smaller format PB), DVDs, CDs, Audio Books and music audio cassettes — 50 cents.

A ‘Special Pre-Sale’ for Friends of the Library members only will be held on Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., but it’s never too late to become a member! Memberships will be available for purchase at the door.

Anyone who can’t make the March book sale, check out the Friends’ year-round ‘Book Store’ located in the library, where you can buy wonderful books throughout the year while supporting the Friends and the Library. The Friends’ ‘Book Store’ is open during all regular library hours.

Donations for the used book and multi-media sale are welcome. Proceeds from the book sale and the Friends’ ‘Book Store’ are used to support special projects for the White Salmon Valley Community Library. Proceeds from past sales have been used to host programs such as author visits, Adult Art Night series, and musical performances, as well as to purchase new materials for the library and to provide and maintain the beautiful landscaping on the south side of the library building.

Proceeds from the sale of all multi-media items will be used to support the local Teen Summer Reading program, and to enhance other library programs and resources for teens at the White Salmon library.

For further information call the library at 509-493-1132.