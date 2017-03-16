Henkle Students Take Home Top Prize At Wind Challenge

Although it was a fierce competition, only a few teams walked away as wind turbine champions as students from around the Gorge took part in the 4th annual Google Wind Challenge at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles.

This year, more than 175 students from 38 local high schools and middle schools competed to build the competition’s top turbines.

During the Wind Challenge, student teams worked together with volunteer mentors to design, build and test their turbines. The colorful, creative machines were then presented to judges Jennifer Christensen, Pam Morse, Barbara Smith, Mary Kramer, George McLean, Dave Mason, Shauna Lichtenthaler, Dana Campbell and Rye Scholin who selected the winners based on each turbine’s power and efficiency.

The popular Wind Challenge and accompanying STEM fair is sponsored by Google and produced in partnership with Gorge Technology Alliance and Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC). The event is a culmination of the organizations’ broader efforts to bring hands-on STEM opportunities to area students and inspire the next generation of leaders in these fields.

“We hope the Wind Challenge sparks a lifetime of student and community interest in science and technology,” said Dave Karlson, data center operations manager for Google, and former teacher in The Dalles school district. “We’re proud to be a part of this event and we look forward to supporting more STEM education opportunities within the Gorge community in the future.”

Participants, family and friends and community members also got the chance to take part in the fun by exploring hands-on exhibits at the adjoining STEM fair, featuring from OMSI, Bonneville Power, Gorge MakerSpace, Google Cardboard, Columbia Gorge Community College and more. Visitors to CGCC’s exhibit even got to build their own mini wind turbines.

This year, three high school division winners, three middle school division winners, and two categories of runner ups were selected. The winning teams received an assortment of fun prizes, including Sphero Sprks, Snap Circuit Kits, Makey Makeys and Tin Can Robot kits for their efforts.

Winners include:

High school winners – 1st place: Henkle Middle School Wind Busters (middle school team chose to compete in the high school bracket); 2nd place: Stevenson High School Bulldog Blue; 3rd place: Stevenson High School Bulldog White; Top Electrical Energy Award: Lyle School Cougar Wind; Top Mechanical Energy Award: Horizon Christian Wind Hawks.

Middle school winners – 1st place: St. Mary’s Academy SMA 1; 2nd place: Corbett Middle School Sea Manimals; 3rd place: 4-H Dufur and The Dalles Middle School The A Team; Top Electrical Energy Award: Goldendale Middle School GMS Purple; Top Mechanical Energy Award: Wishram Middle School Wishram Team 1.

“Once again, these students proved just how much creativity and ingenuity they have through their turbine designs,” said Gorge Technology Alliance Executive Director Jessica Metta. “I think the Wind Challenge shows how fun and engaging STEM education can really be.”