Underwood Gardens Starting 5th Year

The Underwood Community Gardens begins its fifth year with exciting plans for community gardening as well as various workshops and presentations – both on-site and off-site.

All are open to the general public.

In addition, the plans for the expansion of the gardens with the building of a greenhouse are moving forward.

The first on-site educational program will be a dairy demonstration – cheeses, yogurts, butters, beverages, and desserts – and will include demonstrations, tastings, and take home samples.

Hosted by Amanda Richards of High Prairie Homestead in Lyle and Bruce Mercer, UCG garden manager and chef, it will be held Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the garden room located behind the Underwood Post Office.

Other programs include the installation on Earth Day, April 22, at 10 a.m. of a Little Free Library with an on-going supply of garden, nutrition, and cookbooks for both adults and children.

This project is co-sponsored with Friends of Mill A Little Free Library program and Columbia High School students in Mr. Hadley’s Material Science Class.

The following Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the UCG will hold its annual open house with starter plants for your garden, activities for kids, and a viewing of our garden raised beds.

Later in the season off-site adventures will include foraging for mushrooms and other edibles and harvesting plants for natural dyes.