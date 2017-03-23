Sheriff: Kcso Not Policing Federal Immigration Violations

While he is a supporter of President Donald J. Trump’s immigration and deportation policies, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said federal enforcement agents have not contacted him about KCSO’s possible participation in their nationwide immigration enforcement emphasis.

“We do not have the manpower to search for illegal immigrants in our county,” Sheriff Songer said in an e-mail response to questions e-mailed to him by The Enterprise on Feb. 23 and Feb. 27.

KCSO provides 24/7 coverage of the county’s unincorporated area with 20 commissioned deputies. That includes the sheriff himself and six reserve deputies, Songer said.

The sheriff said KCSO deputies do not ask individuals about their legal statuses in any setting, be it a routine traffic stop or a less-than-routine intervention in a domestic situation. (Songer iterated this policy during the White Salmon City Council’s March 15 public hearing on a proposed declaration of diversity and inclusiveness. It is also the policy of the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, according to Chief of Police Tracy Wyckoff.)

A federal statute exists that authorizes the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to deputize local police officers to assist with enforcement of federal immigration laws. Songer said he is aware of it but indicated it won’t apply to KCSO.

“I am not interested in obtaining federal commissions for my deputies,” he said.

Songer made it clear, however, that KCSO deputies will do their jobs within the bounds of their commissions and jurisdiction, and in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

“If ICE comes to me asking for assistance in picking up an individual who has a criminal record, or has a criminal warrant [ordering an arrest], and that individual is an illegal immigrant, I will be happy to assist them,” Songer said, and added, “My position would be the same if the FBI came to me wanting assistance in picking up a bank robber in our county, or DEA asking for assistance in picking up a drug violator in our county: we would assist them. We do not need a federal commission to do so.”

Undocumented individuals who might be arrested by KCSO deputies would be lodged in the county jail in Goldendale until they could be taken into custody by ICE agents.

“If we arrest an individual for a crime, or have contact with a gang member, and learn that the individual is an illegal immigrant, we will notify ICE of the arrest or the gang member’s status,” Songer said.

According to Songer, through the first two-plus years of his 4-year term, KCSO has not made any such arrests that he is aware of. He also said the county does not have a gang problem. However, he had stern words for the undocumented who are here and involved in illegal activities.

“Illegal immigrants that are committing crimes or are gang members need to be deported, and I will assist the federal government in getting that job done,” Songer said. “In short, I support President Trump in deporting illegal immigrants that are criminals or gang members.”

The sheriff also supports the policy of self-reporting for other classes of undocumented residents of America who are here illegally.

“Those illegal immigrants that are not committing crimes need to go through the proper paperwork to become U.S. citizens,” he said.

At the state level, Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order on Feb. 23 that “reiterates Washington’s continued commitment to its policies on services to immigrants and outlines additional actions to ensure state agencies are clear on their expected roles and responsibilities with respect to law enforcement and data collection.”

The order, as it applies to the Washington State Patrol, doesn’t interfere with efforts by state or federal officials to uphold the law, according to the Governor’s Office.

“U.S. law set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court in Arizona v. United States in 2012 upheld that state and local law enforcement agencies are generally prohibited from arresting people solely for violation of civil immigration laws,” noted a Feb. 23 press release from the Governor’s Office.

Said Inslee in the same release, “Our officers are here to keep the public safe by enforcing the criminal laws, not to act as ICE officers or enforce civil infractions.”

The order, which became effective immediately upon Inslee’s signature, states that, “to the full extent allowed under federal law, state agencies will not deny services on the basis of citizenship or legal status, will not information beyond what is necessary to perform agency duties and will not use agency resources to assist with creation of a registry based or religion or apprehension of persons for civil immigration infractions.”

Songer, when asked for his opinion of the governor’s executive order, said only, “Gov. Inslee has a right to his position.”