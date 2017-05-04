Chs Softball Building Toward League Games

Columbia High started 1A Trico League play on Tuesday on the heels of splitting its final non-league double-header of the season last Friday.

The Bruins lost the first game to visiting Hudson’s Bay, 12-2, but came back to win the second, 13-4.

Kathirin Hylton drove in four runs and pitched a complete game for CHS in game two. CHS took charge of the contest in the second inning, when it scored six runs to take a 7-2 lead.

Samantha Tardiff and Ashley Crowder each had three hits for the Bruins, who tallied 13 hits. Gracie Vaughan chipped in two RBI.

Hylton limited the Eagles to seven hits and struck out 12 while throwing 19 first-pitch strikes.

Hudson’s Bay steadily pulled away from CHS in the first game, scoring eight runs in the first three frames. The Eagles put the tilt away with a four-run fifth.

Amanda Waldron and Tar-diff each recorded three hits for CHS, which had nine in the five-inning game.

Waldron took the loss. She yielded 14 hits and struck out five.

Columbia 19-32, at Goldendale 0-0: The Bruins racked up a couple of convincing non-league wins on April 26.

On the day, their bats produced 39 hits.

Hylton collected four hits and four runs batted in during the five-inning opening game.

Waldron and Vaughan both had three hits and three RBI for the Bruins, who improved to 4-4 in non-league play.

Waldron was the winning pitcher, too. She threw five innings of three-hit ball. She allowed five base runners total and struck out eight.

The Bruins broke the game open in the top of the second inning when they tallied nine runs to stretch their lead to 11-0.

An 18-run third inning was the difference in game two, in which CHS scored at least two runs in all five innings.

Tardiff drove in nine runs with five hits as part of a 19-hit attack.

Crowder finished with three hits and three RBI, while Hylton totaled three hits and Cristani Coe notched three RBI.

Hylton held Goldendale batters to two hits and seven base runners over five innings. Fourteen of the 15 outs she recorded were by strikeout.

At Columbia High 20-14, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 9-6: Hylton slugged three home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs in the first game of the April 11 non-conference double-header at Bruin Ballpark.

Miranda Billette knocked in four runs, and Kaycee Radke walked four times.

All told, the Bruins made the most of their seven hits. They led 5-1, 8-2, and 13-2 before LWK pushed four runs across in the fourth and three in the fifth to make it 13-9.

Hylton got the win in a game that ended after six innings under the 10-run mercy rule. She allowed seven hits and struck out seven.

For LWK, Ariana Contrerez collected two runs batted in and Brianna Tuthill and Bridget Jones each had two hits.

Tardiff drove in four runs with two hits in game two to head up an eight-hit attack.

Coe and Billette each recorded two RBI.

Coe got the win in the five-inning contest. She pitched four innings and struck out four.

CHS led 3-0, 6-3, and 7-3 before rallying for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

“The girls really showed up to play. They competed hard and really carried the momentum the majority of the two games,” said Bruins Coach Kaylene Herman. ”I am proud how each girl contributed to the wins. They were focused and dialed in on both offense and defense.”

In other action: The Bruins dropped a non-league twinbill here on April 18 to River-side of Boardman, Ore.

The Pirates won by scores of 15-2 and 27-4.

Columbia played its first games of 2017 at home on March 31, against Fort Vancouver. The visitors prevail-ed, 23-11 and 21-9.

“The first games of the season are always the most eye-opening, as they provide us opportunity to see what we still work on at practice,” said Herman.

“There were some highlights scattered throughout the games, but not enough strung together to really create any momentum,” Her-man continued. “While we were outscored, the girls really did a nice job of getting their bats going and netted 23 stolen bases.”

Billette, Tardiff, and Hylton had multiple hits for the Bruins.

Hylton led the way on the base paths with four steals. Katlyn Vermiere was the RBI queen of the night; she tallied three runs batted in.