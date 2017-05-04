Coming Soon To A Park Near You: Peace Poles

Expect the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth” to pop up around Bingen and White Salmon parks this month in the form of Peace Poles.

The four sided white poles will be marked with the message in eight different languages, and are slated to be installed in Rheingarten Park by the Rotary memorial, at the east entrance of White Salmon at Firemen’s Park, and Columbia High School’s Tika Memorial.

Bingen will have a pole installed somewhere in Daubenspeck Park sometime this month.

The Peace Poles are being installed as part of local Boy Scout Gabriel Roth’s Eagle project, which was still pending approval from his troop leaders last week. “The project will carry forward regardless of whether or not the Boy Scouts of America approves it, it’s just I would like it to count toward my Eagle project.”

The Peace Pole Project is an internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, according to the Peace Pole Project Web site. The organization estimates there are tens of thousands of Peace Poles in almost every country.

Roth got the idea to install the pole after attending a regular White Salmon Bingen Rotary Club meetings.

“Since I’m a youth member of the Rotary Club, I get to attend the meetings. About six months ago, they brought up the district participation in the Peace Pole Project and suggested the club put a pole up at the Tika Memorial at the High School,” Roth explained, “but they didn’t really have any volunteers to do that.”

“When I saw it was something the club had interest in, but they didn’t have any one step up, I started looking in to how hard it would be, [and] who I had to contact,” he explained. “Once I decided it was a good project, I brought it forth to the club and they approved it. That’s where we are now.”

Roth proposed the installation of the Peace Poles to Bingen and White Salmon city council members, as well as the White Salmon Valley School Board. All of his proposals were approved. Now Roth is gathering materials together in order to install the pipes throughout town.

Rotary has sponsored Roth’s project, which will be installed by Boy Scouts, soon. “I don’t know the definite date, but sometime in the first two weeks of May for the first one,” Roth explained.

“I’m not sure if that will be in [Rhiengarten] or Bingen. We haven’t decided that yet.”

“The local Rotary Clubs in Washington and Oregon have been purchasing [Peace Poles] in large quantities,” said Roth, “they purchase them pretty much in mass and that’s how we got this one.”

Once the details are hammered out, Roth will order the remaining three Peace Poles needed from the Rotary Club which will then submit the final order.

The poles are adorned with eight languages all reading the same message, when the time comes to order the involved parties can choose which they would like to have applied.

Roth is still waiting to hear whether his proposal to do the project to fulfill one of the many requirements to become an Eagle Scout.

“The official requirement is to lead a group of scouts or others in a service project that is meaningful to a certain organization or your community- that’s not word for word but that’s pretty much how it is,” explained Roth.

“Since this project is going through the Rotary Club and it’s something they all ready wanted to do,” he added. “It’s a meaningful project to them and also is a service to the cities of White Salmon and Bingen and the School District.”