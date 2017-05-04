Former Congressman Aucoin To Speak May 12 At Discovery Center

The public is invited to spend an informal evening with Oregon’s former U.S. Congressman Les AuCoin on Friday, May 12, in an entertaining conversation about our national republic values and the value of public debate, entitled ‘It’s a Republic, if You Can Keep It.’

A pre-program dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the program following at 7 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

Tickets for the dinner and program are $19, the program only is $5.

Congressman AuCoin takes the title of his remarks from a comment by Benjamin Franklin, who was stopped, leaving Independence Hall at the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1789. A woman asked Franklin what type of government the Founders had created. His reply reflected his belief that the world’s first democratic republic would require its citizens to honor democratic values, if it were to survive.

Two hundred twenty-eight years later, how strong is our allegiance to those values? What of the nation-building vision that sent Lewis and Clark westward down the Columbia, past the spot where the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum stands now, to the Pacific Ocean? Is it alive, still? What does it mean to the West—to the nation—when selling our national parks and forests emerges as a serious possibility?

Congressman AuCoin will lead attendees through a discussion of these ideas and more in an evening of adventure, discovery, and entertainment.

AuCoin is a retired nine-term U.S. congressman from Oregon’s First Congressional District.

He and the late Senator Republican Senator Mark Hatfield worked together to pass the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Protection Act, and the metropolitan area’s East- and West-Side Light Rail systems, the largest public works project in Oregon history. AuCoin authored the bill that restored the historic Columbia River Highway, and wrote the law that protected Oregon’s Outer Continental Shelf from oil exploration and development.

The congressman’s many honors include being named “One of Ten Outstanding Young Men of America” by the U.S. Jaycees, and top national awards from the Sierra Club, for his work on the environment, and the Union of Concerned Scientists, for his work on nuclear arms control.

In an active retirement, AuCoin is a writer and author, a former award-winning university professor and public radio commentator. He has been an advisor to the Pentagon’s U.S. Joint Forces Command and its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

AuCoin and his wife, Sue, now live in Bozeman, Montana, where (he delights in saying) their daughter, Stacy, and two girls live exactly one block away.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets early by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201.

