Gardeners Cancel Plant Sale

The annual OSU Central Gorge Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for Saturday, May 13, has been cancelled for this year.

The combination of a cold wet spring and lack of access to a greenhouse were the reasons for the cancellation. The greenhouse is needed to start vegetable plants, while the cold and wet weather has delayed digging and potting of perennial flowers and shrubs.

While the spring plant sale has been cancelled for the year, there will be an early summer sale of flowering perennials, native trees and shrubs. It will be held on Saturday, June 17, in conjunction with the OSU Central Gorge Master Gardener Garden Tour.

The Master Gardeners are busy planning construction of a new greenhouse this summer so the spring plant sale can resume next year. Proceeds from the Garden Tour and Spring Plant Sale help to fund the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association and its programs.

OSU Master Gardeners provide information to the public regarding plant diseases, pest problems and other gardening questions through Plant Clinics in the OSU Extension office and at area farmers markets.