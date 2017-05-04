Jaime Herrera Beutler To Host Telephone Town Hall On May 9

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on May 9 at 6:00pm. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district residents are invited to join Jaime for a conversation about health care, taxes, the economy and whatever else is on their mind.

Southwest Washington residents can sign up to receive a call to join the telephone town hall by visiting this link and entering their contact information. They can also contact Jaime’s Vancouver office to be placed on this list by calling (360) 695-6292.

Residents can also call in to join the telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

During the live telephone town hall, Jaime will be giving a brief update about her work in Congress, and then taking questions from participants.

Event: Jaime Herrera Beutler telephone town hall

Date: Tuesday May 9, 2017

Time: 6:00pm-7:00pm

How to participate:

