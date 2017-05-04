Tl Clinic Offering Health Assurance With Primary Care

Even before the Trout Lake Clinic broke ground across the street from the grocery last summer, there was a rumor circulating about a doctor who was planning to move to the area to setup shop.

At the end of February, Marshal and Shanea Harpe put the rumors to rest with the opening of the Trout Lake Clinic. Prior to creating the Trout Lake Clinic, Dr. Marshal Harpe served in the U.S. Navy as a Medical Officer for 28 years until retirement in 2016.

Shanea Harpe works alongside her husband’s practice of family medicine at the clinic as a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, providing nutritional counseling for patients which focuses on nurturing the body through the consumption of whole foods.

“It’s kind of taking a risk to come out to such a small location to start a clinic,” Marshal Harpe said. “The town’s been really excited, they knew we were coming.”

“We’ve been doing remodeling on this building for the whole last year, and so there was kind of this buzz around town,” Marshal Harpe noted.

Before moving their family to Trout Lake, Shanea Harpe’s parents and sister had already settled down in the area and it was after a few visits that Marshal Harpe started seeing the need for local medicine.

“We’d come to Trout Lake and visit, and we realized it was an underserved medical area here,” he explained. “Everyone has to trek all the way down to White Salmon to do anything medically related, and we just have a passion that we wanted to try and serve the local community.”

After Marshal Harpe’s retirement, the two began to work out the details. The two bought a house across from the Trout Lake Grocery to repurpose as a clinic, filled it with tenants until Marshal and Shanea Harpe were ready to remodel.

To keep costs down, Marshal Harpe worked with his brother in law to strip the house down to the studs and start fresh.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Before the clinic was open for business, Dr. Harpe had a few Pacific Crest Trail hikers referred to him from the owner of the Trout Lake Grocery.

“Even when we were doing the remodel, I’d be covered in sawdust and Bev (the owner of the store) would bring one over occasionally saying ‘do you mind seeing this hiker?’” he said.

The Trout Lake Clinic isn’t your run of the mill family medicine clinic, “We don’t have any staff,” Marshal Harpe said. The Trout Lake Clinic is the kind of clinic where the doctor sweeps the floor, changes their own exam paper, and “cleans up their room after procedures,” he said with a laugh.

The clinic’s lack of staff isn’t the only thing distinguishing them from other operations. Instead of working through insurers, the Trout Lake Clinic works under a cash based model known as direct primary care.

“It’s a new model of practice that’s kind of sweeping across the United States,” noted Marshal Harpe. “It’s basically, docs are fed up with insurance, and the hassles and headaches it creates by controlling the way they practice and management of patients.”

Marshal Harpe got the idea a few years ago after attending a conference in Kansas City where the direct primary care method was discussed. “What it is, is you take out the insurance middle man,” he said.

“As I was coming close to my retirement from the Navy, I knew there had to be a better way to practice medicine in the modern world than our current managed care with the insurance based system,” he noted. “I was really inspired, that this is the model that [would] fit well into this community.”

How it works is patients enroll in a monthly membership with the clinic, and then have access to Marshal Harpe whenever they need medical attention. Instead of billing insurance providers, the clinic works in cash to negotiate with labs and specialists for lower prices.

“With that membership, they can come see me every day of the month if they want, there’s no extra co-pays, and it provides anything I can provide within the clinic,” explained Marshal Harpe. Members are also given Marshal Harpe’s cell phone number for emergencies, “They have essentially 24-hour access to me, and you don’t find that in the insurance world.”

The clinic doesn’t replace insurance, he stressed. “Direct primary care is not insurances, it’s assurance- you can call me if you’re sick or whatever but it’s not insurance. That’s a whole different ball of wax.”

Having a membership ensures a patient can be seen when there’s a medical problem, but if the problem requires a procedure outside of the clinic Marshal Harpe says insurance can help mediate that cost.

“Our goal and purpose is just to be here for the local community so that if they have any medical needs, whether that’s to come in just for acute needs or for their chronic conditions, to have close local access to somebody that they know and trust,” Marshal Harpe explained.