Lyle News New Business Opens In Town

A new business in town! Actually an existing one. Milestone Nursery, located at 620 Highway #14, has turned over the reins to new owners Matt Kotwasinski and Jen Wykstra; who have renamed the wholesale nursery “French’s Farm.”

Although they both have full time jobs locally, they are indulging in this endeavor by a shared passion. Their first Annual Spring Sale will offer vegetable starts, plants, trees and shrubs focusing on native plants.

The young energetic couple is looking forward to collaborating with local businesses and residents on gardening and horticulture projects such as restoration plant projects for Klickitat County. If you missed their Open House this past weekend, they are planning another to coincide with the Pioneer Days on the May 27, then feel free to call for an appointment: 509-365-5222.

In 2018, Jen also plans to offer yoga classes there, for those who might be interested. On a side note; they shared the story of when they were researching the first deed, they found that back in 1867 Egbert French owned the land where Lyle proper resides, which he named “French’s Farm.”

Later he sold the property to the Lyle Family. Matt stated, “It’s our way of showing respect to ‘Old World Values’.”

Both Matt and Jen wish to be active in local organizations and thus an asset to the community. Be sure to stop by and give them a friendly welcome.

Get your rakes, shovels, gloves and gas up your lawn machinery for the Lyle/Balch Cemetery Clean Up that is coming Saturday, May 20. The volunteers will be gathering around 8:30 a.m. followed with a noon potluck lunch and short business meeting at the Columbia (Lyle) Grange.

Speaking of clean ups, the “Lyle Welcomes You” signs are once again nurtured and are both a more pleasant site. Blessings to the volunteer with the green thumb that unknowingly receives a nod from the residents and travelers as well, and proves that there is pride in our little community.

The “Garden of Weedin” is a gardening group with a membership that varies year to year. For more info call Ilya Perry at 509-365-2024, or email her at anthonyandilya@juno.com.

A message from our local fire chiefs after the recognition dinner in High Prairie: “I know I speak for both Chief McCune and myself, we certainly enjoy handing out awards to recognize superior accomplishments throughout the year. That said, each member of the departments are highly valuable beyond words.

"Takes a lot of folks from all different backgrounds to come together and make up successful departments such as Lyle and High Prairie. We feel lucky to be surrounded by such professional volunteer firefighters and supportive communities. Thank you again!” Chief Dave McCune and Chief Tim Darland

