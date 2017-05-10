Out Running Water In The Big Andrew Kayak Race

Kayakers looking to hone their racing tactics will have the chance next month in the first annual Big Andrew White Salmon Kayak Race.

The race will mark the first west coast event held by the Maine based The Big Andrew Foundation, a community based non-profit organized in 2008 to raise awareness and financial support for cancer patients.

“The Big Andrew began 10 years ago when a family friend of mine, and also the founder of the organization (my older brother), passed away from acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 15 years old,” explained the foundation’s Pacific chapter founder Justin Knowles.

“We grew up with Andrew, surfing, mountain biking, dirt biking, doing all sorts of kids things,” said Knowles. “Running around the neighborhood, running around the beach, just having a lot of fun growing up together.”

When Andrew Gmelch passed away in December of 2007, “We were really shaken up by it and we wanted to celebrate his life,” he explained. “We thought the best way to do it would be through our most favorite activity: surfing.”

By July of 2008, Knowles and his brother had organized the first Big Andrew event to remember their friend.

“We held our first surf contest in July of 2008 and it turned out to be a really fun day and a really successful day in terms of raising money for cancer patients,” said Knowles. “That was our goal, to have a surf contest for Andrew, but more importantly help out cancer patients who really need the help.”

“No one can really afford cancer, it kind of catches everyone off guard when it happens,” Knowles added. “We have a two-purpose mission: one is to celebrate Andrew’s life and to show the spirit of having passion for the water through surfing, [second is] helping out community members who are going through cancer, are struggling, and need a little bit of emotional and financial assistance.”

After the first successful event, the foundation continued the tradition of hosting a surfing contest on the beach of York, Maine every year.

“We continued with the surf contest and it continued to grow year after year,” he explained. “Seven years into our foundation’s existence, we’re still doing the surf contest, but we decided ‘let’s have some more fun with this, let’s host a car show.’”

To extend the surf contest, The Big Andrew Foundation added a classic car show to add another element of the fun-filled weekend. “The point of the contest, at both places, is not so much about winning, it’s about sharing time together with loved ones and making new friends, and celebrating the community,” Knowles explained.

While surfing their continued success on the east coast, the foundation’s team readied to expand their operation to water sports on the other side of the country.

“Now that we’re 10 years in to the foundation we really want to grow and continue spreading this mission, and because we have a close connection to the ocean and water sports- and since I’m living in Oregon now- it seems like a really cool opportunity to spread our organization through whitewater kayaking,” said Knowles. When drafting ideas on where the event would take place, the White Salmon River seemed to meet all the criteria The Big Andrew Foundation team had in mind.

“The White Salmon [River], and Hood River community, seemed to encompass the community that we want to represent,” said Knowles. “We’re really excited about growing to the west coast. We’ve been thinking about it for years, we just didn’t know the best way to do it.”

Once the location as scoped, the best way to implement their expansion materialized into a whitewater kayak race on the White Salmon River to benefit the Hood River Oncology Center.

Racers interested in running the timed five miles stretch of whitewater from the BZ Corner Launch Site to Husum can register for the June 3 event on The Big Andrew’s Eventbrite page.

“As a first-year event, we really want everyone,” noted Knowles. “We want participants, we want spectators, we want anyone who comes to The Big Andrew on the White Salmon to leave satisfied and having enjoyed the day.

“We really want to have everyone really excited about being a part of The Big Andrew community on the west coast.”