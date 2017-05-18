Bruins Return To State 1a Boys Soccer Playoffs

Columbia High earned a return trip to the WIAA 1A boys soccer tournament with a 3-0 victory over Montesano last Saturday, in the consolation match of the Southwest District playoffs in Vancouver.

The Bruins (10-7-1) opened state tournament play on Tuesday versus Puget Sound District champion Seattle Christian, in Kent.

CHS led 1-0 at halftime on the King’s Way Christian School pitch thanks to a late goal by junior midfielder Jose Eudave.

Just seconds before the start of the intermission, Eudave collected a pass in-side the penalty box and slipped a scoring shot into the lower-left corner of the Montesano goal.

Junior defender Fernando Celaya-Aldana made it 2-0 in the 67th minute when he headed home a corner kick.

Brandon Alfaro, a junior forward, tallied CHS’s third goal in the 72nd minute.

The Bruins outshot the Bulldogs, 8-1, in the first 40 minutes of regulation.

Senior midfielder Beau Modrich hit a shot off the crossbar, and freshman forward Finn Coffin banged one off the post, among a handful of CHS near-misses in the first 38 minutes of action.

Montesano’s offense produced a couple of serious scoring threats: one in the early going, the other in the 13th minute of the second half.

On the first, the Bulldogs crossed a ball to a wide-open player inside the box. The Bruins cleared the ball before the Bulldogs could sette it for a shot on goal.

In the 53rd minute, CHS goalkeeper Federico Borgonovo deflected a mid-range shot that represented Montesano’s last serious attack.

Toledo/Winlock United 1, Columbia High 0: The Bruins surrendered the only goal of last Thursday’s district semifinal contest with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, at King’s Way.

Senior midfielder Jonathan VonVleck headed in a cross in the 76th minute to break up the scoreless, defensive-oriented affair. The firmly struck ball caught junior goalkeeper Leonardo Guerrero-Cortez off guard.

United (17-1) started building toward a goal in the final 15 minutes of the winner-to-state match.

Guerrero-Cortez made bang-bang saves on a pair of close-in shots by United, and a Bruin defender kicked a shot on goal off the goal line to preserve the 0-0 tie.

The win was United’s third of the season over CHS. It won both regular-season meetings, 2-0 on the road and 3-0 at home.

Last Saturday, United successfully defended its district championship by beating Evergreen League co-champion Hoquiam, 1-0.

The only goal of the match came late in the first half.

“While it was a loss on the scoreboard, I believe our team did a fantastic job of following the game plan,” said Bruins Director Jaime Rivera. “We said going into the game that we needed to shore up our defensive line, both in attack and defense.”

Rivera praised the CHS attack. “We played quick passes, dribbled less, and distributed quality passes to our midfielders.”

Defensively, Rivera said, the Bruins “did a quality job of pressing their forwards, covering for each other, and supporting the midfielders.”

“Ultimately, we were dealt the loss, but in my opinion, the score did not reflect our team’s effort. We will compete [Saturday] with the same passion and discipline,” he added.

Columbia 1, at Elma 0: The Bruins made a goal by sophomore defender Rogelio Olivares in the 54th minute stand up in a tense, tightly contested district knock-out match played May 9.

Fourteen minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Brady Trullinger took a throw-in from 35 yards. He initiated the CHS counter-attackby lobbing the ball into the middle of the penalty area.

A streaking Olivares got a foot on the throw and managed to chip it over the head of Montesano’s keeper and into the net.

“A surprisingly stingy Elma defense, aided by our inability to put one past the Eagles’ goalkeeper, kept things close until 15 minutes were left in the match,” noted Rivera.

Elma, co-champion of the Evergreen League, pressed for a goal throughout the loser-out contest.

The Eagles produced scoring chances in the 10th minute of the first half, and a handful of chances in the final 10 minutes of play.

“Elma pressed and with a few mistakes on our end, things got pretty close,” said Rivera. “None more than a last-second attempt by our defense to clear the ball out of danger, which luckily the Eagles’ forwards were not able to corral.”

Elma had a shot from 15 yards and a free kick from 20 yards strike the crossbar. CHS broke up Elma’s final attempt from 18 yards as the final whistle blew.

Guerrero finished with eight saves and earned his coach’s kudos “for playing outstanding in goal.”