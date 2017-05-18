0

Chs Softball Qualifies For First District Field

CHS junior Amanda Waldron winds up for a pitch during a 1A Trico League game here against Castle Rock on May 2. (Paul Carson photo)

As of Thursday, May 18, 2017

Columbia High’s 2017 fastpitch regular season concluded last week with an 18-7 1A Trico League loss to La Center.

The Bruins finished 0-5 in Trico play and 5-10 overall under head coach Kaylene Herman.

Junior Kathirin Hylton drove in five runs for CHS in its home finale.

Despite not winning a Trico game this year, the Bruins qualified for their first-ever Southwest District tournament.

They were scheduled to open district play against Elma (8-3) on Wednesday, at Fort Borst Park in Centralia. First pitch was set to be thrown at noon.

District semifinal and loser-out games were slated to start at 4 p.m.

A second round of loser-out games, the championship, and the consolation final all will be play-ed Saturday in Centralia. Loser-out games will start at 11 a.m.

Three berths to the state 1A tournament are at issue

Columbia lost a Trico double-header to Castle Rock here on May 2, by scores of 13-0 and 12-0. The Bruins went hitless in both five-inning contests.

The third game be-tween the teams got postponed and was not re-scheduled.

CHS lost a three-game series to La Center (May 9-10) by scores of 16-1, 14-0, and 18-7.

