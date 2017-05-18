Sweet, Unplanned, Scoops & Smiles Reviving Memories

Running White Salmon’s newest spot to snack on ice cream and sandwiches wasn’t something owner Katie Layne had anticipated, but now she sits at the front of Scoops & Smiles Monday through Saturday at her makeshift office-bench surveying the town.

Layne opened Scoops & Smiles, 111 W Jewett Blvd., in March, offering a spread of lunch choices and sweets including newly added cupcakes.

“The snow the first week was awful, it was like ‘what was I thinking doing this? I’m so crazy!’” Layne said with a laugh. “But it’s panned out.”

After selling her Bingen coffee drive up, Katie’s Mo’ Java, a year and a half ago, Layne hadn’t entertained any notions of taking on another business. It wasn’t until the owner of Katina’s Café approached her with a stellar offer that the concept of Scoops & Smiles materialized.

Layne realized she wasn’t in love with working for other people after selling Katie’s Mo’ Java, but first dusted off Katina Mann’s offer. “I was thinking, ‘yeah right, there’s no way,’” she said when Katina brought up purchasing the business.

A few weeks later, Mann sent an email to Layne explaining what she was selling and for how much. The deal was in Layne’s favor, and after taking some advice from someone in the restaurant business, ideas were set in motion.

“I worked at the creamery in high school for Katina. So, 17 years ago,” said Layne.

Her memories of The Creamery defrosted an idea of revamping the space into an ice cream and confectionery lunch spot. “When Katina sold the business this time, she said ‘you need to do something different, you need to come up with a new idea,’” explained Layne.

For Layne, that different idea molded in to Scoops & Smiles.

“Within four weeks I opened the doors,” Layne said. “I had no intent what-so-ever to own another business and not only did I do that, but I had four weeks to get everything in line. It was crazy,” she said.

“And now I’m here.”

“Katina was closed for almost a month before I reopened the doors and so I just bought from her the equipment and literally started from scratch,” she explained. “For me the amount of money it cost to open the doors, oh my gosh, it was horrible. I was so scared.”

Opening Scoops & Smiles was a process, punctuated with some last-minute improvising by Layne and her fiancé, owner of Hallyburton Construction Inc., Rick Hallyburton.





“Without Rick, without the moral support and the encouragement, I could have never done it without him, because I was just like ‘what am I thinking? I have never owned a restaurant,’” Layne said. “I was thinking at first, ‘it’s going to be just like Mo’ Java, it will be easy, everybody will come.’”

It didn’t take long for Layne to realize Scoops & Smiles wasn’t just like Mo’ Java. Inventory was different, there was more to stock and products didn’t have as long of a shelf life as coffee. Access has also proven to be a challenge for the restaurant.

With Mo’ Java, customers could zip up to the order window without parking their car. Scoops & Smiles is a different animal. “Here you literally have to go out of your way to know that you want to come here, and find parking,” she said, but Layne takes comfort from her customer’s intentions, “It makes me feel pretty special.”

With the no-compete clause included in Layne’s sale of Mo’ Java, she’s also had to branch out from just coffee, a transition which hasn’t been easy. “It’s been a big deal, because I’ve made coffee for 17 years,” she explained, “That’s what I did since I graduated.” Making good coffee was Layne’s confidence, but now the menu has shifted.

“I think it’s good for me to have to do all new,” Layne noted, “To learn a totally different trade, because it’s easy to make good coffee for me, and so this is literally zero competition with any other business in the area and I hope that as time goes it gets better.”

After two months of business, Layne notes there are same changes on the horizon for Scoops & Smiles. Another ice cream case will be added, point of purchase will be shifted to the back of the store to optimize flow, and hours will be extended in the summer to accommodate treat-seekers.

For now, Scoops & Smiles is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving sandwiches, soup, cupcakes, and ice cream. To view updates to the restaurant’s menu, visit its Facebook page.

“My intent is to fill all the jars with candy, I want it to be a real confectionery kind of shop, because it’s just kind of happy,” said Layne. “I just want it to be fun, and I want everybody to leave with a smile.”