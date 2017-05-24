Obtaining Greater Value For Landfill Gas Driving Pud’S Decision To Build Renewable Fuel Facility

In response to a changing energy market, Klickitat County PUD is moving quickly on a project that will transform its Roosevelt Regional Landfill biogas-to-energy plant into a renewable natural gas production facility.

The PUD is investing $30-$35 million in the project, which will take gas from the landfill and turn it into a transportation fuel. The idea behind the project is to add value to the gas coming from the decomposition of waste in the landfill. The PUD holds development rights to the gas under the terms of a 1997 contract with Klickitat County, which owns the gas.

PUD Commissioners ratified and approved contracts between the district and IGI Resources, Inc., and/or British Petroleum North America Inc. (BP), for the sale and purchase of renewable natural gas (RNG). The key to the deal from the PUD’s side, according to PUD General Manager Jim Smith, was getting BP to “unconditionally, irrevocably, and absolutely” agree to be the project’s guarantor, in the event IGI, BP’s renewables marking arm, defaults on its contractual obligations to buy PUD-produced RNG.

“We’re not talking about a little guy here,” Smith said of the global fossil fuels giant. “By BPA guaranteeing payment, we got security for 35 million bucks.”

The decision for the PUD Board came down to staying the course with its landfill gas-to-energy project and remaining at the mercy of energy market forces, or maximizing the value of the landfill gas for the benefit of the district and its ratepayers by looking at alternatives to burning gas to make electricity.

PUD staff’s financial analysis determined the landfill gas plant would generate an annual contribution to the district of just over $1 million per year from electricity sales versus just over $12 million from the sale of RNG as a transportation fuel. Times 15 years, that would be $15 million in electricity sales profits versus $180 million in RNG sales profits.

Before it reached contracts with BP, the PUD worked through two formal memoranda of understanding with Clean Energy Renewable Fuels, and a letter of intent with Toro Energy.

An inability to arrive at satisfactory contractual terms that would have provided value for KPUD ratepayers led the PUD to seek out a new partner, according to Smith.

The PUD started met with BP representatives for the first time in June 2014 to discuss BP as a possible “off-taker”of RNG produced at Roosevelt.

It wasn’t until month later, however, that the PUD realized it was on to something, when it received a positive research memo on RNG. That same month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency qualified landfill gas RNG as “D3” cellulosic renewable identification number (RIN) generation, “the most valuable of all renewable fuels,” Smith pointed out.

“It was at this point it became apparent that production of RNG at the LFG facility could dramatically improve the finances of the PUD,” added Smith.

Since then, the PUD has been doing its due diligence. It held discussions with more than 80 companies, visited eight sites, evaluated proposals, and consulted engineers and equipment vendors, developers/off-takers and manufacturers, industry associations, and governmental agencies to develop its RNG project plan.

The Legislature passed PUD-requested legislation in 2015 that authorized PUDs to produce and sell renewable natural gas from landfills as a transportation fuel, as a way of adding value to PUD projects and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s transportation fleet by replacing gasoline or diesel with a renewable fuel. The authority went into effect in July 2015.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center, RNG, also called biomethane, “is a pipeline-quality gas that is fully interchangeable with conventional natural gas and thus can be used in natural gas vehicles.”

The data center’s Web site notes that RNG “is essentially biogas (the gaseous product of the decomposition of organic matter) that has been processed to purity standards. Like conventional natural gas, RNG can be used as a transportation fuel in the form of compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas.”

Washington’s transportation fleet is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. In the U.S., landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions.

The PUD has issued and sold an electric system revenue bond in an amount not to exceed $35 million to North Cascades Bank, of Chelan, to provide the funds to pay for construction of an RNG conditioning facility and a pipeline to an existing natural gas pipeline in the Roose-velt vicinity.

Smith said the financing resolution is in the form of a bond but actual financing will be through a line of credit, at a rate of 3.5% per year.

Moreover, the PUD Board passed a resolution exempting the district from competitive bidding requirements and awarding aspects of the RNG project to four vendors “based on the need for compatibility of the equipment” and single-source provider limitations.