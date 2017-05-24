Summer Swim Season Heating Up

Three White Salmon-area swimmers made their competitive swimming debuts during Hood River Valley Swim Team’s annual Spring Sprinter Invitational, held the second week of May at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

Helen Hoskins, Genevieve Kingsford-Smith, and Lila Witherrite competed for the home team. All three girls participated in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke events. Hoskins and Witherrite also swam the 50-yard breaststroke.

All told, eight swimmers from White Salmon took part in the invitational, which featured nine teams and 250 swimmers from around Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Amy Elliott posted three personal-best times for the Osprey. They included an 8-second drop in the 100 individual medley (IM) and a seventh-place finish in the 50 breaststroke, in a time of 40.39 seconds.

Jesse Elliott turned in two personal-record (PR) performances. He logged a PR of 2:40.61 and top finish of 16th place in the 200 IM.

Claire Couvreux had four top-10 finishes in the 8-and-under events. She placed ninth in the 25 freestyle (22.78), eighth in the 25 breaststroke (35.37), seventh in the 25 backstroke (26.12), and ninth in the 24 butterfly (33.62).

Willow Hollowell recorded a 4-second drop in her 100 IM time, finishing in 1:21.16, which was good for 13th place.

Skyla Hollowell swam to a second-place finish in the 100 IM, in a time of 1:11.72. She also dropped a second in her 100 backstroke time, finishing in 1:15.77.

Over the first weekend in May, eight Osprey traveled to Bend, Ore., for the Bend Swim Club’s A/B Long Course Invitational at the Juniper Aquatic Center.

Skyla Hollowell swam six events and finished with six PRs and six top-10 placings.

The 11-year-old placed third in the 200-meter IM (2:59.80), third in the 200 backstroke (3:02.53), seventh in the 50 butterfly (37.94), fourth in the 200-meter free (2:40.62), third in the 100 butterfly (1:27.28), and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.31).

Not to be outdone, Willow Hollowell delivered five PRs and five top-seven performances.

The 10-year-old placed seventh in the 200-meter IM (3:34.66), third in the 50 breaststroke (51.99), third in the 100 backstroke (1:32.97), fifth in the 200 free (3:07.18), and third in the 50 freestyle (35.62).

Visit hrvst.org for more results.