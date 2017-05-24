Wscc Moving On Repeal Of Back-In Parking Policy

The White Salmon City Council is scrapping the city’s back-in parking policy on the south side of the E Jewett business district.

The council will take up repeal of the back-in parking policy at its next meeting on Wednesday, June 7. Mayor David Poucher said an ordinance will be presented at that time for the council’s consideration.

Back-in parking on the southside of downtown Jewett, between S 1st Avenue and the Ace Hardware and Hi-School Pharmacy entrance, has been the city’s policy since mid-June 2016, though the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department didn’t start enforcing it until Aug. 1, 2016. (The city never got around to implementing angled, back-in parking between S 2nd Avenue and the hardware/pharmacy entrance.)

The policy, however, has not been popular with businesses located in the downtown business district.

A group of business owners and interested citizens, led by Darach Foskett of North Shore Cafe and Doug Ellenberger of Everybody’s Brewing, attended last Wednesday’s council meeting to urge councilors to restore nose-in parking on the southside of the street.

“We gave it a try for a year,” Foskett told the council. “It’s pretty clear it creates problems for people who aren’t local.”

Foskett noted that business owners have been talking among themselves about the policy and “all of us would encourage the council to reconsider” its position on back-in parking.

Ellenberger said back-in parking has created some bad publicity for White Salmon. Some postings on key travel advisory Web sites have been downright negative.

David Dierck of Inn of the White Salmon also spoke in favor of restoring nose-in parking in the downtown area. He said downtown White Salmon is a different environment on weekends, when parking on E Jewett can be hard to find.

“It’s a cluster, an embarrassment,” Dierck said.

A letter from Tammara Tippel, executive director of Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce, dated May 11, to Poucher, put the matter back in front of city officials.

The chamber’s “Board of Directors has heard from several of our members and others regarding the back-in parking situation on Jewett Blvd in our downtown area,” Tippel wrote. “We urge you and the City Council to reconsider this issue and try to find an agreeable solution for all involved.”

Tippel noted that downtown businesses have heard their guests’ feedback and now want to act on them. Complaints have included:

Many visitors, unfamiliar with the back-in format, vow to never return, especially when ticketed. (Local police officers have issued 302 citations for back-in only parking violations since Aug. 1, 2016.)

Long-bed pickup trucks and vehicles with bike racks take up significant portions of the sidewalk.

People backing in to a parking spot have struck light poles or sign posts, resulting in damage to their vehicles.

Police Chief Tracy Wyckoff, who advocated for back-in angled parking as an added safety measure for downtown traffic, said BWSPD hasn’t reported a collision since the policy went into effect. He said his officers will enforce whatever parking provisions the council enacts.

One area where police won’t give ground on, Wyckoff indicated, is the law governing u-turns.

“We will be enforcing the u-turn [law],” he said. “That is our biggest hazard, people crossing the double yellow line” from the westbound lane, over the eastbound lane, and into a parking spot.

Wyckoff also suggested restricting parking downtown to vehicles of a certain size would be counterproductive to economic concerns.

“If you do that, you won’t have any business,” he said.

Councilor Tao Berman, who wasn’t on the council last year, spoke in favor of a return to nose-in parking that had long been the norm on the business district’s south side.

“Some people just can’t back up a car,” he said. “My position is, we tried it; it doesn’t work. Go back to the way it was.”

It cost the city $1,312 ($1,200 in labor) to implement the switch from nose-in to back-in parking last year. Striping was completed June 29, 2016. That set in motion a one-month period for the public to get used to the changeover, during which BWSPD would be issuing warnings, not citations.

The restoration of angled nose-in parking downtown will involve a complete reversal of last year’s work, according to Clerk/Treasurer Leana Johnson.

“It will entail blacking out the current parking lines and then creating a stencil to paint the lines for front-in parking,” Johnson said. “The area will need to be blocked off similar to last year to allow the work to be done and the paint to dry.”

Public Works Operations Manager Kevin English said his department will schedule to work once the ordinance is passed. (The ordinance will take effect five days after publication in The Enterprise.)

“It will most likely only take one day to do the striping,” English said.

New signs also will be part of the parking overhaul. English said the city is looking at and discussing several signage details.

“Our biggest problem is that people don’t seem to read the signs anyway, or just ignore them” he said.

Still to be resolved is the question of how to help visitors to White Salmon get an angled parking spot on E Jewett without breaking a traffic law.