Best-Selling Christian Author Speaking At Grace Baptist Church

Multi-published, best-selling Christian author Miralee Ferrell will share her journey from unknown writer to published author with a movie based on her newest book “Runaway Romance” at the Grace Baptist Church on Nov. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a book signing and refreshments will be served.

About the book: Ann Stanway had it all—a starring role in a reality show alongside her adoring boyfriend, and a sparkling future with limitless possibilities. Until the rules changed and the life she’d thought was real no longer existed. Leaving L.A. seems like her only option, and she lands in Kentucky at a quiet Amish Inn—as far removed from her past as possible. With the hint of a fresh start, Ann finds a new friend in the wise innkeeper and maybe even true acceptance for who she really is from handyman, Hunter Lewis. But Ann’s secrets threaten to squelch her healing, and Hunter’s suspicions grow at every dodged question. Can their new romance withstand the pressure, or will Ann choose to run when Hunter finds out her true history?

“Runaway Romance” is the first in a series of made-for-television movies produced by ACI and airing on the UP Channel.

Ferrell founded Mountain Brook Ink, a traditional press, with the goal of helping new and multi-published authors alike publish and promote less conventional inspirational novels. Since Mountain Brook Ink’s opening in 2014, the company has contracted over 25 authors with several book-to-film options.

Ferrell has written over 20 books, two of which were set in White Salmon and five set in Odell. She and her husband live in Snowden, where she enjoys horseback riding along the wooded trails and spending time with her grown children.