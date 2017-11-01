Insitu Thanks Fire Fighters

On a gorgeous Saturday afternoon, family and friends of firefighters and Insitu employees, as well as many locals, gathered at the Hood River Fairgrounds to say thank you to the firemen and first responders for their efforts in fighting the Eagle Creek fire. The event, hosted by Insitu, had many activities for kids and families to participate in, as well as, fantastic food and drinks from local restaurants, breweries and wineries. There was even a hint of Halloween spirit in the air. Entertainment was provided by bands form up and down the Gorge; the main attraction being Travis Smiley. Mark Bauman, co-general manager for Insitu Commercial, gave out awards, raffle prizes and gave special praise to the Hood River Sheriff's Department and first responders.