Students Introduce Middle School Yearbook Club

On Oct. 26 the White Salmon Valley School District Board held it’s monthly meeting at the Henkle Middle School Library.

The evening began with a presentation from the Henkle Middle School Yearbook Club. Each student present introduced themselves and their role on the yearbook staff.

Some students gave demonstrations on the software used to put it all together. Others showed a slideshow of photos they have taken since the school year began, wherein some of the photos taken were taken to fulfill weekly goals based on photography concepts they learned.

Each student wore a brand new bright and shiny red camera around their neck, provided to them by a grant the club received last year. At the beginning of the year students are taught how to care for the cameras and how to check them in an out for use, teaching them how to be responsible for expensive tools and objects.

The cameras are not the only new things for the club this year. A senior from Columbia High School, as part of her senior project is volunteering as a teacher’s aid, with a background in photography and previous experience on yearbook staff, she is teaching the middle schoolers about editing programs, camera care and sales.

This year to save money and have yearbooks be more affordable for students, there will be softcover as opposed to traditional hardcover.

Following this presentation, Superintendent Dr. Jerry Lewis swore in Andrea Vansickle as a new school board member. This opened up time for those in attendance to make comments;

One parent in attendance expressed concern for children whose families may have been affected by the Underwood Fruit fire.

“We have policies in place for children and families that may be unemployed or in emergency situations. So far we haven’t heard from any families or students if they have been affected by the fire, but we are ready and able to help those students if necessary,” said Lewis.

Other Items:

Dorida Belcher spoke about the Lights On event that happened just an hour before the school board meeting and how excited the school is for the federal grant that gave $1.7 Million to after-school programs. She expressed her hopes to expand STEM learning and robotics to younger kids through the after-school program.

English Language Learning (ELL) teachers spoke about improvements they are seeing in ELL students through a new “push in” teaching method.

Jerry Lewis announced that Jerry Miller will be retiring at the end of the calendar year.