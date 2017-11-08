Elks Awards Legion Post With $1,100 Grant

The Elks National Community Investments Program invests $12.3 million in Elks communities across the country through Lodge grants that help Elks meet local needs. One of the programs is called Gratitude Grants.

These grants are awarded to local Elks lodges to do things like partner with students to hold a community clean-up day, purchase supplies for a homeless shelter, provide meals to veterans experiencing homelessness at a Stand Down, or host recreational events for youth in foster care.

The White Salmon Mt. Adams Elks Lodge has chosen to distribute its grant to four local community organizations which provide critical services to county residents.

$1,100 was awarded to Evans Childs American Legion Post 87 for its sustained support for indigent veterans.

Other grants presented this year by the Mt. Adams lodge went to the White Salmon Valley School PTO, the Program for Peaceful Living, and the local Boy Scouts.