Budgeting, Taxes Top Bingen Council Agenda

It may have been a long election night for some on Nov. 7, but it was business as usual for Bingen Mayor Betty Barnes and the Bingen City Council.

After congratulating new Police Chief Mike Hepner on his promotion, they moved right into the night’s line up of discussions and actions to be taken.

Budgets and taxes were the focus of this meeting’s conversation. The council approved the proposed 2018 budget of $1.2 million. This budget includes a 1% or $2,046.09 property tax increase, as well as changes in rates for sewer and water services for the year 2018.

The Bingen City Council approved amendments to Bingen Municipal Code ordinances regarding sewer and water service rates.

For all Bingen residents, including commercial and industrial businesses, sewer rates will remain at $46 through 2018 as opposed to an increase of 5% as initially dictated in the ordinance. An additional $18 will be added on to cover overages. And, $14.25 of the bills will be allocated to the operation and maintenance of the wastewater treatment plant which experienced flooding earlier this fall.

For single family residences in Bingen, the minimum monthly service charge for water will increase for the year of 2018 from $32.80 to $36.08. Additional charges will be incurred depending on whether residents live within or outside city limits as well as how much water they use.

For example, if a residence is within the city limits and use 10,000 gallons of water or less they will be charged $2.04 per 1,000 gallons as opposed to the previous $1.85. For a residence outside the city limits that rate will grow from $2.31 to $2.54.

For all other Bingen residents, commercial and industrial businesses, water rates will increase depending upon the size of the meter and whether they are located within the city limits or not.

Again, for example, if the business has a 1-inch meter and lives within the city limits their cost will grow from $79.62 to $87.58. For the same meter size but outside the city limits, the cost will grow from $99.53 to $109.48

All other business not defined will pay the same increased minimum monthly fee as well as additional charges per 1,000 gallons, based on location within or outside city limits. Inside the city those rates will grow from $2.82 to $3.10. Outside the city limits they will grow from $3.53 to $3.88.

These increases are necessary to build revenue to repair and replace damage done to the water systems earlier this fall.

Other Items:

The Bingen City Council approved of a 1-year contract with Skamania County to continue acting as the incarceration center for criminals arrested in Bingen. May consider switching to Klickitat county when contract ends.

The Bingen City Council approved a conditional use permit for a Kay Endres to modernize what used to be Ken’s Service station on 323 E Steuben Street into an office for private practice therapy, an available commercial rental space, and living quarters.