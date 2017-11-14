Christmas Tree Permits Now On Sale On Forest

Skip the lot and explore the forest while finding this year’s holiday tree!

Starting Nov. 15, the public can buy personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits at Gifford Pinchot National Forest offices and many local vendors. Permits will cost $5 each. There is a limit of five permits per household and permits are valid for one-time use.

Christmas tree permits include a map of cutting areas and an information sheet with special instructions for cutting Christmas trees on the national forest.

Households with fourth graders can get a Christmas tree cutting permit for free this year. After earning their Every Kid in a Park Pass online, fourth graders simply need to show their valid paper voucher or Every Kid in a Park pass at any national forest office for their free Christmas tree permit.

Fourth graders and their parents should visit www.everykidinapark.gov for more details and to obtain their paper voucher.

Winter weather in the forest can change rapidly. Most forest roads are not maintained for winter driving. Forest staff recommend bringing traction devices and a shovel, extra food, drinking water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Don’t forget a tool for cutting the tree and a rope or cord to secure it to vehicles. Tree cutting and travel may take longer than anticipated, so let a friend or family member know where you’re going, get an early start, and leave the woods well before dark.

Visitors can purchase Christmas tree permits at Gifford Pinchot National Forest offices and vendor locations, including:

Mt. Adams Ranger District — 2455 Highway 141, Trout Lake, 509-395-3400. Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m. daily.)

Carson – Wind River Market, 509-427-5565.

Home Valley – Home Valley Store, 509-427-4015.

Trout Lake – Little Mountain (True Value) Hardware, 509-395-2773.

Stevenson – Main St. Convenience Store, 509-427-5653.